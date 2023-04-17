Last week, Clarence weighed in on the latest shift in the 2023 Emmy race when Netflix moved Beef into the limited or anthology series category. Here, in this week’s Water Cooler Podcast, he leads a conversation with Megan, Joey, and guest Jalal Haddad to get their take on the limited series Emmy race. What are the real contenders at play? Will Netflix successfully campaign Beef in its new category or will it be sidelined by a hot controversy? What about the upcoming now-screening limited series? Is there a can’t-miss winner premiering within the next several weeks before the Emmy window closes? And is there any way HBO tries to shift The White Lotus back to the limited or anthology categories?

But first, Megan and Joey quickly give their impressions of the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. And we answer a burning Succession question from this week’s episode.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

