The 2023 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, today announced its lineup of world premieres of new and returning television and original indie episodic series. The Festival, which takes place June 7-18, showcases a selection of highly anticipated programs from networks and streamers at the forefront of groundbreaking storytelling including Disney+, Max, Apple TV+, Starz, AMC, A&E, BET+, and more.

This year’s TV lineup features eight series premieres and two first looks at returning classics. World premieres include Max’s Full Circle about an investigation into a botched kidnapping that reveals long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz, and Jharrel Jerome; Prime Video’s The Horror Of Dolores Roach, a Sweeney-Todd inspired tale with Justina Machado; and BET+’s Diarra From Detroit, a dark comedy executive produced by Kenya Barris that centers on a divorcing school teacher, written and starring Diarra Kilpatrick.

The program also features subject-centric stories from HBO Sports Documentaries’ The Golden Boy, a definitive documentary unpacking the life of cultural icon Oscar De La Hoya, executive produced by Mark Wahlberg and Mario Lopez; Disney+’s Choir based on the inspirational story behind America’s Got Talent finalists the Detroit Youth Choir; A&E’sExposing Parchman, an investigative documentary that explores the efforts to reform the Mississippi correctional system led by a team of attorneys on behalf of the inmates of Parchman Prison featuring Jay-Z; and Paramount+’s De La Calle, a docu-series that takes a journey into the Latino diaspora with special guests Fat Joe and Juelz Santana among other artists.

Fan favorite selections include AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City, a return to The Walking Dead universe that follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan; the highly anticipated season seven premiere of Starz’s Outlander, starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan; and the season two premiere of Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed Swagger, inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experience on the youth basketball circuit.

In its 10th anniversary year, the Tribeca Festival’s NOW program continues to uncover compelling independent episodic work, including short and long-form pilots and series. The 2023 NOW showcase focuses on eight standout selections, including The Long, Long Night, a comedy starring Mark Duplass and Barrett O’Brien; Hey, Joe, an absurdist cooking show with Philly-based pizza chef Joe Beddia, executive produced by Eric Wareheim; and Honeycomb, a dark comedy starring Baron Vaughn.

“There’s genuinely something for everyone in our Tribeca Festival TV selection. From romance in the 18th Century to a hilarious mystery in modern day Detroit; from a sports legend in the ring to hip-hop heroes in the Bronx; from zombies in post-apocalyptic Manhattan to cannibalism in Washington Heights,” says Tribeca Senior Programmer Liza Domnitz. “Similarly, a fantastic variety of projects commemorate the 10th anniversary of indie episodic at Tribeca, offering attendees the chance to see the next generation of provocative and unique stories.”

The Tribeca Festival is curated by Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano, Artistic Director Frédéric Boyer; VP of Programming Sharon Badal and VP of Shorts Programming Ben Thompson; Senior Programmers Liza Domnitz, Faridah Gbadamosi, and Jarod Neece; Programmers José F. Rodriguez, Casey Baron, Jason Gutierrez, and Jonathan Penner; VP of Games and Immersive Casey Baltes and Immersive Curator Ana Brzezińska; Curator of Audio Storytelling Davy Gardner; Music Programmer Vincent Cassous; and Chief Content Officer Paula Weinstein, along with a team of associate programmers.

The full TV and NOW lineups are detailed below. For more updates on programming follow @Tribeca and #Tribeca2023 on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and to purchase passes and ticket packages for the 2023 Tribeca Festival, go to tribecafilm.com/festival.

2023 TRIBECA FESTIVAL TV SELECTION

Choir (Disney+) – New Series World Premiere. For the Detroit Youth Choir, everything changed when they entered the spotlight on America’s Got Talent. They’d come a long way from rehearsing in a church basement with a handful of kids, but now their past achievements are old news and the new kids need to step up. With new talent and auditions underway, can the DYC stay relevant both in their hometown and on the national stage? Executive produced by Jason Blum, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, Michael Seitzman, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Gretchen Palek, Ryan Miller, Rudy Valdez, and Ross Dinerstein.

After the Screening: A conversation with the artistic director of the Detroit Youth Choir Anthony White, director Rudy Valdez, executive producer Sara Bernstein, and members of the choir, plus a special performance by the Detroit Youth Choir.

De La Calle (Paramount+) – New Series, Episode World Premiere. De La Calle is a docu-series that takes a journey into the Latino diaspora to explore the evolution of Urbano music and cultures that ignited the musical revolution of rap, reggaeton, bachata, Latin trap, cumbia, and other sounds that are influencing music and culture worldwide. Hosted by Nick Barili, featuring Fat Joe, Juelz Santana, and other artists. Executive produced by Nick Barili, Picky Talarico, Lydia Tenaglia, Christopher Collins, Jared Andrukanis, Amanda Culkowski, Bruce Gillmer, and Craig H. Shepherd.

After the Screening: A conversation with series host Nick Barili and special guests.

Diarra From Detroit (BET+) – New Series World Premiere. Diarra From Detroit is a dark comedy that follows a divorcing school teacher who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date. Her search for the missing man pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. As the case unfolds, her co-workers, friends, and lovers become unlikely allies as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole. Executive produced by Kenya Barris, Diarra Kilpatrick, and Miles Orion Feldsott.

After the Screening: A conversation with Diarra Kilpatrick and castmates.

Exposing Parchman (A&E) – Limited Series World Premiere. Exposing Parchman is an investigative documentary that explores the efforts to reform the Mississippi correctional system led by a team of attorneys on behalf of the inmates of Parchman Prison. The film tells the inside stories of the families, the legal team, and Roc Nation across three years of legal battles to end the deadly conditions for those incarcerated at Parchman. Executive produced by Jordana Hochman, Jeanmarie Condon, Desiree Perez, Lori York, Rahman Ali Bugg, Elaine Fontaine, Shelly Tatro, and Brad Abramason.

After the Screening: A conversation with the subjects, legal team, and Roc Nation executives behind Exposing Parchman.

Full Circle (Max) – New Series World Premiere. Full Circle is a limited series about an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beetz, and Jharrel Jerome.

After the Screening: A conversation with director and executive producer Steven Soderbergh, writer and executive producers Ed Solomon and Casey Silver, and cast.

The Golden Boy (HBO Sports Documentaries) – New Series World Premiere. The Golden Boy is the definitive documentary unpacking the spectacular myths and painful truths behind the life of Mexican-American boxing legend, business magnate, and cultural icon Oscar De La Hoya. The two-part documentary tells the story of a young, Mexican-American boy from East LA with a gentle soul whose boxing talent, charismatic good looks, and heartwarming story of winning an Olympic gold medal for his dying mother combined to create the mythic character of “The Golden Boy.” Directed by Fernando Villena and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, Mario Lopez, Jeffrey Stearns, and David Wendell.

After the Screening: A conversation with director Fernando Villena, executive producers Mario Lopez, and Oscar De La Hoya.

The Horror of Dolores Roach (Prime Video) – New Series World Premiere. Based on the hit Spotify Studios podcast series of the same name The Horror of Dolores Roach is a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a gentrified Washington Heights. She reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive. Created by co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer Aaron Mark. Executive produced by Dara Resnik, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell, Justin McGoldrick, Gloria Calderón Kellett, and Roxann Dawson.

After the Screening: A conversation with cast members Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman, plus creator, co-Showrunner, executive producer Aaron Mark, co-showrunner and executive producer Dara Resnik, and executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett.

Outlander (Starz) – Season Seven World Premiere. In the seventh season of Outlander, the land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Roger (Richard Rankin) are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart. Executive produced by Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan.

After the Screening: A conversation with cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin.

Swagger (Apple TV+) – Season Two World Premiere. Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences, Swagger explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families, and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

After the Screening: A conversation with creator and executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood and cast.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC) – New Series World Premiere. A new series set in The Walking Dead Universe, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others. Eli Jorné serves as the showrunner of the series. Executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Eli Jorné, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Brian Bockrath.

After the Screening: A conversation with executive producer and cast members Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, cast members Gaius Charles and Zeljko Ivanek, along with the chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe and executive producer Scott M. Gimple, and showrunner and executive producer Eli Jorné.

2023 TRIBECA FESTIVAL NOW SELECTION

NOW Showcase A (Narrative)

Hey, Joe, (United States) – Episode One World Premiere. A humorously deadpan show about the joys of everyday home cooking, hosted by Philadelphia chef Joe Beddia. In this pilot episode, Joe visits an oyster farm and his local grocer to make dinner for his friend Khoran Horn, a fellow chef. Created by Joe Beddia and Scott J. Ross.

I Hate People, People Hate Me, (Canada) – Episodes One and Two World Premieres. Perpetually disturbed by the world around them, two twenty-somethings navigate their lives as underdogs in Toronto’s queer community. Created by Bobbi Summers.

The Long, Long Night, (United States) – Episodes One and Two World Premieres. It’s been 6 months since that disastrous night in the motel and these two guys (Mark Duplass and Barrett O’Brien) are nowhere near over it. Created by Barrett O’Brien and Mark Duplass.

NOW Showcase B (Documentary)

The Fourth Wall, (United States) – Episode One World Premiere. The Fourth Wall is an intimate documentary series in which the son of cult leaders investigates the transgressive group in which he was raised. This is the story of the Sullivanians, New York’s secretive “psychotherapy cult,” which was hidden in plain sight on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in the 1970s and ’80s. Created by Luke Meyer and Keith Newton.

Taking Root: Southeast Asian Stories of Resettlement in Philadelphia, (United States) – Episode One World Premiere. Taking Root amplifies the stories of Southeast Asians who resettled in Philadelphia after the Wars in Southeast Asia. It highlights the intergenerational impact of structural violence and demonstrates the power of Southeast Asians in resisting and rebuilding in America. Created by Oanh-Nhi Nguyen.

NOW Showcase C (Narrative)

Do It To Me If You Want, (United States) – Episode One World Premiere. After an unexpected run-in on the lawn of a Halloween frat party, Kent and Alexandra try…and try again to communicate. Do It To Me If You Want is a pitch-black dramedy series exploring the gray area of desire – all the sh*t we don’t have language for that nevertheless dictates everyone’s relationship to everybody – as experienced by a group of state college students over the course of a school year. Created by Elise Kibler, and developed and co-directed by James Udom.

Driven, (United States) – Episode One World Premiere. Driven tells the story of Teddy Fischer (Rebecca Henderson), an Uber driver and failed novelist who is living in her brother’s laundry room. While contemplating suicide, Teddy gets a ride request from Yari Alvarez (Krissy Lemon), an overly confident, deaf yodeler, who insists that Teddy drive her to her parents’ (Liza Colón, Gary Perez) McMansion to defend her as a fellow artist. Created by David Shane.

Honeycomb, (United States) – Episode One New York Premiere. After a has-been musician (Baron Vaughn) live-streams his suicide attempt, his band’s single goes viral. For the first time in their life, they have a chance at fame and fortune — as long as the world continues to believe he’s dead. Created by Sam Roden, Joseph L. Roberts, and Elisha Yaffe.