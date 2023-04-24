Variety exclusively reported today that Kieran Culkin will campaign against Jeremy Strong in the lead actor in a drama series race for the final season of HBO’s acclaimed Succession. It’s a smart, and widely anticipated, move for the actor, particularly given his heightened role this season following the death of Logan Roy.

Last night’s episode, in particular, saw a new side to Culkin’s Roman Roy — at once angry, pained, and uncharacteristically vulnerable. That showcase moment with Alexander Skarsgård’s Matsson follows Culkin’s tour-de-force moments of denial in the “Connor’s Wedding” episode that brought about the death of Logan Roy. One has to assume that the remainder of the season will bring Culkin similar broad scale moments of high impact, completely justifying the move to lead.

In fact, the only surprising aspect of today’s announcement was that it was not accompanied by a similar announcement from Sarah Snook, whose complex and brilliant performance as Shiv Roy has dominated much of the ink split about the fourth season. Given Culkin’s move, the anticipated shift for Snook is all but certain. Thematically, it makes sense as well given season four’s narrative largely pits the siblings (or at least will pit the siblings) against each other as they pilot the company following Logan’s absence.

Brian Cox will likely move into the supporting actor race, although there has been no confirmation on that move either. Personally, I find it difficult to envision a scenario where Cox relegates himself to the guest actor in a drama series race.

As the announcement came out, you could see many reactions on Twitter filled with angst about Culkin’s decision.

Culkin would never have stayed in the supporting actor race given the increased visibility of Roman over this season. Additionally, if Snook moves to lead actress where she belongs, then it would have devalued Culkin’s stellar work. It is a lead performance. He has always, as Snook has, danced the line between lead and supporting throughout much of Succession. Plus, given the heat around the Tom and Shiv relationship over season four, I’m not sure Culkin could have beaten Matthew Macfadyen given how a) integral to many of Snook’s scenes Macfadyen is and b) he’s equally great. Yes, he won last year, but season four’s Tom is almost a different beast completely. Finally, that supporting actor race would have been a competition nightmare for the Succession men given Cox’s likely move into that category, Macfadyen’s excellent work, Nicholas Braun’s perennial nomination, and Alan Ruck’s likely first-time nomination for the series for his also excellent work as Connor Roy.

Overall, I’m happy with the move. I can even see a scenario where Culkin could win, entirely depending of course on the trajectory of the remainder of the season. Or Strong could repeat if Kendall truly goes off the rails as I personally anticipate. Or they could split the vote and Bob Odenkirk finally wins for the final few episodes of Better Call Saul.

One of these will win. We’ll be watching the remainder of Succession to see who has the larger moments and who ends up on top.

Everyone loves a winner.