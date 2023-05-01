I will add my thoughts about the DEI standards following these rule changes.

After last year’s dust-up in the Best Actress Oscar race when a whole bunch of Academy members used their platforms on social media to push for Andrea Riseborough’s nomination and thus, knocked out two Black women – Viola Davis (The Woman King) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) – the Academy has decided to clarify its rules to address how social media can be used.

I could be wrong but it looks like they may have decided to block members from being interviewed for anonymous Oscar ballots.

You can read changes in full here.

Following are key communications rules for Academy members, motion picture companies, and individuals directly associated with eligible motion pictures:

You may encourage others to view motion pictures.

You may praise motion pictures and achievements.

You may not share your voting decisions at any point.

You may not discuss your voting preferences and other members’ voting preferences in a public forum. This includes comparing or ranking motion pictures, performances, or achievements in relation to voting. This also includes speaking with press anonymously.

This includes comparing or ranking motion pictures, performances, or achievements in relation to voting. You may not attempt to encourage other members to vote for or not vote for any motion picture or achievement.

You may not lobby other members directly or in a manner outside of the scope of these promotional regulations to advance a motion picture, performance, or achievement.

6. COMMUNICATIONS IN PUBLIC FORUMS INCLUDING SOCIAL MEDIA

Members, motion picture companies, and individuals directly associated with an eligible motion picture should be mindful of the impact their public communications may directly or indirectly have on the promotion of a motion picture, performance, or achievement, as well as the awards process.

Public communications, including but not limited to press interviews, articles, speaking engagements, and social media platforms (Instagram, Letterboxd, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Discord, personal blogs and other similar platforms), are valuable ways to promote, celebrate, and support motion pictures, performances, and achievements.

Public communications (including any social media posts, re-posts, shares, and comments) by Academy members, motion picture companies, or individuals directly associated with an eligible motion picture may not:

State voting decisions, preferences, or strategies.

Encourage or discourage members to vote for any motion picture, performance, or achievement.

Reference a motion picture meeting, not meeting, or exceeding Oscars eligibility requirements, such as

Inclusion Standards or theatrical distribution thresholds.

Share misleading or false information about a motion picture, performance, or achievement.

Good on the Academy for cracking down. I can’t imagine what it might look like if Oscar voters were out there every year pushing for various films and contenders because then it really does come down to their preferences. That’s what their vote is for.

The DEI Standards are also set to be implemented this year, 2024.

The full text of the complete Representation and Inclusion Standards with all 4 sections can be found here at the Academy’s website.

In the Best Picture category, Inclusion Standards requirements will take effect for the 96th Oscars. Eligibility will be contingent upon submission of the Representation and Inclusion Entry Form (RAISE) and the motion picture meeting the requirements of two of the four Inclusion Standards. The Inclusion Standards were approved by the Academy’s Board of Governors in 2020.

What I said when these were first announced I still believe today, that this is an overreaction to an industry already very much aware of inclusion and diversity both in front of and behind the camera. I have no problem whatsoever where having an inclusive crew is concerned. But when they demand inclusive casting or storytelling they, I believe, destroy artistic freedom.

The other problem is that when they first designed these inclusivity requirements, the bottom hadn’t dropped out of Oscar ratings or the box office. I think Hollywood’s focus on being “politically correct” wrecks the ability of some moviegoers to let themselves go and get involved in a story. We head into this year with a wary faction of the public that already sees Hollywood and the Oscars as too “woke,” and I fear this will only make it worse.

Back in 2020, they could not have known that movies would struggle to sell tickets as much as they have. And even though they boosted their Oscar Night ratings a bit, they’re going to struggle to regain the trust of the public.

Here are the ones I’m mainly concerned with (not that it matters what I think):

STANDARD A: ON-SCREEN REPRESENTATION, THEMES AND NARRATIVES

A film can achieve this standard by meeting the criteria in at least ONE of the following areas:

A1. Lead or significant supporting actors from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups

At least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group in a specific country or territory of production.

This may include:

• African American / Black / African and/or Caribbean descent

• East Asian (including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Mongolian)

• Hispanic or Latina/e/o/x

• Indigenous Peoples (including Native American / Alaskan Native)

• Middle Eastern / North African

• Pacific Islander

• South Asian (including Bangladeshi, Bhutanese, Indian, Nepali, Pakistani, and Sri Lankan)

• Southeast Asian (including Burmese, Cambodian, Filipino, Hmong, Indonesian, Laotian, Malaysian, Mien, Singaporean, Thai, and Vietnamese)

A2. General ensemble cast

At least 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from at least two underrepresented groups, which may include:

• Women

• Racial or ethnic group

• LGBTQ+

• People with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing

A3. Main storyline/subject matter

The main storyline(s), theme or narrative of the film is centered on an underrepresented group(s).

• Women

• Racial or ethnic group

• LGBTQ+

• People with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing

The only question people like me have is why not focus on making better, more entertaining movies? There won’t be an industry left after it’s tinkered with and toyed with to ensure no marginalized person is left behind. Also, I just don’t think it’s fair to artists who deserve to be recognized for their work and not for the category they fit in in order to fill a quota.

The Academy, I understand, is just trying to do the right thing. I get it. But activism has all but swallowed up what entertainment used to be for most people. That isn’t the fault of the minorities who have been left behind, it’s just a matter of whether or not this will help them or hurt them.