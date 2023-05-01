Awards Daily talks to Poker Face production designer Judy Rhee about Texas barbecues, Arthur’s studio in “The Orpheus Syndrome,” and her favorite set piece from the first season of the Peacock comedy series.

When I asked production designer Judy Rhee what her favorite Poker Face set piece is from Season 1, she compared it to choosing a favorite child.

“They’re all really great, but I’m partial to Episode 1 (“Dead Man’s Hand”) and Episode 9 (“Escape from Shit Mountain”) because I shot those first and they were big setups,” she said. “I liked Episode 8 (“The Orpheus Syndrome), too, because we got to collaborate and work with all the miniatures that were created by Phil Tippett. He worked with Rian on all the Star Wars and that was such a joy to work with him and his team. All the episodes had a lot of layers, but 1, 8, and 9, had the most layers for characters, which is always the most fun.”

I had a great video chat with Rhee about creating spaces for opposing characters, like Cherry Jones versus Nick Nolte in “The Orpheus Syndrome,” as well as how they constructed “The Spot” in the intense “Escape from Shit Mountain” guest-starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Watch the interview below!