Love is in the air at the Water Cooler this week. No, it’s not the decades-spanning platonic love between Megan and Joey. It’s the Elizabeth Olsen take on the infamous Candy Montgomery Texas murder in Love & Death. Written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glotter, the Max limited series features a strong ensemble and expands the story over last year’s Hulu limited series Candy. But is bigger necessarily better? We each give our take on the series, its strengths, its weaknesses, and its potential Emmy story.

But first, we of course have to talk about Succession.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

