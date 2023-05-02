Awards Daily talks to Poker Face costume designer Trayce GiGi Field about Charlie Cale’s effortlessly chic style and why the aviator sunglasses have meaning.

Poker Face’s Charlie Cale has a style all her own, as we see in the series posters with her iconic aviator glasses. But once you watch the series, you realize that maybe this style is also an homage to Charlie’s bestie, Natalie (Dascha Polanco). The two friends dress alike, and when authorities retrieve aviator glasses from Natalie’s work locker, Charlie pauses briefly after seeing them.

“What Charlie is reacting to in that moment is the symbolism of their friendship,” says costume designer Trayce GiGi Field. “It has to do with the fact they do have a similar aesthetic, but they’re also besties.”

I had a great conversation with Field about dressing guest stars like Cherry Jones, tech-bro jumpsuits, as well as her favorite look from Season 1 (and it’s not the one you’re thinking of!). Watch below!