Awards Daily chats with Ted Lasso‘s Phil Dunster about Jamie Tartt’s journey over the course of three seasons, Roy and Jamie’s romance (?), and whether Jamie Tartt 2.0 would be ready for a relationship with Keeley (Juno Temple).

In Season 1 of Ted Lasso, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) gives an epic speech about being underestimated his whole life, as he beats Rupert (Anthony Head) in a game of darts. But maybe there’s another character we’ve underestimated all this time: Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). Over the course of three seasons, he’s gone from a total diva to a fan favorite.

“I suppose it can be encapsulated in that speech that Ted gives Jamie in Season 1,” says Phil Dunster. “He says, ‘You’re so convinced that you’re one in a million, you forget that you’re one of 11. In Season 1, when Dani (Cristóbal Fernández) turns up, we see [Jamie] wants to be better than him and show that he’s better than him by beating him. In Season 3, when Zava shows up, we see the way that [Jamie] acts has totally changed. He’s like, ‘You need to be one of 11 just as we do.'”

I had a great conversation with Dunster about what it’s been like to see his character’s journey unfold, whether the new Jamie Tartt would be ready for a real relationship with Keeley, and what the real catalyst for change has been for him. Watch the video interview below!