“Thank you to The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing for this incredibly humbling nomination…I am honored to be included in such esteemed company. I am forever grateful to Doug Wright and Lisa Peterson for giving me the opportunity, and the stage, to bring Oscar Levant to life alongside a brilliant cast, crew and producers who work tirelessly to make this show so special. It is a privilege to portray someone so complex; someone who is both hilarious and heartbreaking and I am truly grateful and thankful for this beautiful acknowledgement.”

–Sean Hayes, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play nominee for Good Night, Oscar

“I don’t have enough words to describe how honored and excited I am. The only joy greater than this Tony nomination is sharing it with Jessica, Jamie, Amy and the incredible company of A Doll’s House.”

–Arian Moayed, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play nominee for A Doll’s House

“I’m just floored and overwhelmed with gratitude. This play means more to me than I could ever articulate and to be recognized in this way is the honor of a lifetime. But, I have to say, Leopoldstadt is an ensemble piece in the truest sense of the word and my work cannot exist without the 37 extraordinary other actors on stage with me each night. I share this with them.”

–Brandon Uranowitz, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play nominee for Leopoldstadt

“I am beyond thrilled today as a Tony nominated producer on James Ijames exquisite Pulitzer Prize winning play, Fat Ham. To champion this black playwright from the Public Theater/NBT production to Broadway is very meaningful to me. No black playwright has won the Tony Award for Best Play since 1987. This is a master work, that I hope goes all the way because I truly believe that this is the daring, bold and light filled work that needs to brighten and add more color to the great white way.”

–Colman Domingo, Producer of Best Play nominee, Fat Ham

“The act of coming together to create is my love language, and the theater has been my lifelong sordid love affair. After two years of being told we are essentially non-essential, the biggest honor is just being able to do it at all. And to do it with such extraordinary company (especially my friend and singular talent, Anna Uzele), I figured I couldn’t get any luckier. But whaddaya know? To John Kander, thank you for dedicating your life to this art form. My life is infinitely fuller because of it.”

–Colton Ryan, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical nominee for New York, New York

“I couldn’t be more stunned, or more thrilled about the nominations for my work on Shucked and Some Like it Hot! To be recognized for both of these incredible productions – well, the enormity of it all is still sinking in. I have been a part of these very special shows long before the pandemic began, so to have the designs accomplished, and then realized during such a precarious time in the world, and especially within our live arts community, makes this recognition all the more special and significant.”

–Scott Pask, Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Double Nominee) for Shucked and Some Like It Hot

“What a morning! I got to watch the nominations in Texas with my parents in the same living room that I used to do plays in as a kid. Ain’t No Mo’ may not have had a long life on Broadway but it sure did have an impactful one. The work matters. I’m so incredibly grateful to the American Theater Wing, Lee Daniels, my incredible director, cast and crew along with everyone who championed this bold play all over the country.”

–Jordan E. Cooper, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play nominee for Ain’t No Mo’

–Julia Lester, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical nominee for Into the Woods