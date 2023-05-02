Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the second season of the award-winning natural history series Prehistoric Planet, inviting audiences on a journey of new dinosaur discoveries and ancient habitats. The series, from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (Planet Earth), and narrated by Sir David Attenborough with an original score by Hans Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve from Bleeding Fingers Music, is set to debut globally on May 22, 2023 on Apple TV+. This season rolls out in a five-day, week-long epic event on Apple TV+, with new episodes transporting viewers back millions of years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it — all in extraordinary detail.

Exploring five new habitats, audiences can expect to be transported to the active volcanoes of India, the marshlands of Madagascar, the deep oceans near North America, and so much more. Throughout this season, the series and its creators take you up close into dinosaurs’ habitats to experience the dangers, the adventures, and even the camaraderie between species unlike we’ve seen before.

Along with the new season of the series, Apple TV+ will premiere a new companion podcast called Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast. Join executive producer Mike Gunton each week as he dives into the art and science that brought the landmark Apple Original series to life. The first episode of the podcast, releasing on Monday, May 8, will feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with executive producer Jon Favreau. Subsequent episodes of the four-part audio series will be available every Monday through May 29. Other special guests will include expert paleontologists, animators, and more, as they reveal the science and technology used to bring the magnificent habitats—and the creatures who roamed them—to life. The podcast trailer is available HERE.

Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (The Lion King, The Jungle Book) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (The Book of Boba Fett, Spirit: Untamed).

Theme by Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.

The complete first season is available to stream now on Apple TV+.