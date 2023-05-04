The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) will announce winners of the 5th Annual AAFCA TV Honors on June 19th, it was announced today by AAFCA President and co-founder, Gil Robertson. An intimate, invitation-only celebration will follow on August 27th at the Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Launched in 2019, the AAFCA TV Honors recognize outstanding achievement in television and streaming with a special emphasis on entertainment representing the Black diaspora. The AAFCA TV Honors celebrate winners in 14 categories, including best actor, best actress, best comedy series, best drama series and more. The organization will bestow special achievement honors including the Ashley Boone Award, AAFCA’s Legacy Award, and AAFC’s Inclusion Award that will be announced later this spring.

5th Annual AAFCA TV Honors Voting Timeline

June 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023 — Eligibility Window

Now — Submissions Open

June 12, 2023 — Submissions Close

Submissions Close June 13-16, 2023 — Voting Window

Voting Window June 19, 2023 — Winners Announced

Winners Announced August 27, 2023 — 5th Annual AAFCA TV Honors

The AAFCA TV Honors recognizes winners in the following competitive categories:

BEST TV COMEDY

BEST TV DRAMA

BEST NEW SHOW

BEST DOCUMENTARY

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL

BREAKOUT STAR

BEST ENSEMBLE

BEST WRITING

BEST TV DIRECTING

BEST TV ACTING (Female)

BEST TV ACTING (Male)

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premier body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment highlighting the Black experience in the US and throughout the rest of the African Diaspora. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.