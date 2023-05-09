Awards Daily talks to Adam Scott about Season 3 of Party Down on STARZ and how his down-on-his-luck character has never really left him.

A lot has changed since Party Down Season 1 premiered on STARZ, especially for Adam Scott.

“At the time, when we started the show in 2009, I really felt a lot of the same feelings that [my character] was feeling,” says Scott.” I had been kicking around for about 15 years and had not really found a lot of traction in show business and had been through the ringer bit. A lot of the feelings the character was having, I related to directly, as did the entire cast.”

Unlike his character, Scott’s star only continued to rise, with shows like Parks and Recreation, Big Little Lies, and Severance. And yet, with all the opportunities he’s had since Party Down, he says it wasn’t hard to reconnect with the out-of-work Henry.

“Now 13 years later, circumstances are different, but that feeling [. . .] of rejection and melancholy is always with you as an actor, no matter what success you may experience. That’s still right there. You still feel like the same person, and you still feel like the same actor who’s being rejected and prone to failure. At least for me. That part of it was easy to find again, but why it was special coming back to it was that John Enbom had written the character not the same, but who’s passed all that, who doesn’t have any ambitions to be an actor anymore.”

I had a great conversation with Scott about working with Jennifer Garner, how Henry has changed in 10+ years, and keeping that great little cameo with Lizzy Caplan a surprise for the Season 3 finale. Watch the video interview below!