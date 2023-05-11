Awards Daily is proud to offer this clip of Sunday night’s 100 Foot Wave. Now in its second season, 100 Foot Wave continues to follow surf legend Garrett McNamara, in addition to his world-class surfing peers, and some surprising newcomers continue to push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies. The series captures a world unlike any other through a mixture of intimate interviews, verité scenes, and personal archive. It also features stunning aerial, water-based, and underwater footage from the Emmy-winning cinematography team.

On Sunday’s episode, the huge swells at Nazaré continue to challenge and confound the best surfers in the world, and several dramatic rescues take place close to the perilous rocks. At the Gigantes De Nazaré event in January 2022, several wipeouts and close calls threaten lives, as danger is narrowly averted by acts of heroism and strength. Nicole McNamara’s brother, C.J. Macias, catches an enormous wave, but then disaster strikes.

Additional information about the series and Sunday's episode follows.

The second season of the Emmy® -winning HBO Original six-part docuseries 100 FOOT WAVE, directed and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith (HBO’s “Branson”) and executive produced by Emmy® , Golden Globe® , and Tony® winner Joe Lewis (“Fleabag”), debuted SUNDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT) with new episodes premiering subsequent Sundays at the same time on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Maria Zuckerman also serve as executive producers for Topic Studios.

Season Synopsis: 100 FOOT WAVE returns to Nazaré, Portugal—with stops in Hawaii and California—for a heart-pounding and adrenaline-filled second season following big wave legend Garrett McNamara, his world-class surfing peers, and some surprising newcomers as they continue to push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies. As much a story of personal relationships, longing, fear, and love, the series spans the ‘20/‘21 and ‘21/‘22 big wave seasons which began with the uncertainties of life under COVID-19 and ended with some of the largest swells of the surfers’ careers. The one constant for these extreme athletes is contending with the highs and lows of their perilous and unpredictable lifestyle in which every big wave has the potential to write a dramatic new chapter in their personal stories.

Season two of 100 FOOT WAVE also features an official companion podcast hosted by Nicole McNamara, who sits down with the cast and crew to discuss topics relevant to each episode, providing listeners with another look inside the world of big wave surfing. The 100 Foot Wave Podcast is co-produced by HBO and Topic Studios and releases new episodes each Sunday.