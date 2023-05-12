Awards Daily is proud to present a sneak peak at the latest episode of Starz’s Blindspotting. Starting Jasmine Cephas Jones and Jaylen Barron, Blindspotting follows the events of the 2018 film of the same name. Jones plays Ashley navigating life after Miles (Rafael Casal), her boyfriend and father of their child, is imprisoned. Now in its second season, the critically acclaimed series boasts a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes across both seasons. Critics rave about its nuanced characters, relevant themes, and big swings into hyper-stylized reality.

Blindspotting airs new episodes Fridays on Starz. Here are details about episode 6, “The Good, the Bad, and the Thizzly:”

EPISODE DESCRIPTION

It’s the time of the California Gold Rush and Sean needs to free his father from the clutches of the evil deputy of Oaktown. While at the old Western saloon, Kinky Blinders, he enlists the help of his Tia Trish and a fellow outlaw, Ashley Rose to help him with his quest. Rainey, Nancy, Janelle and even Earl all join in to help him free his father. When a big shootout takes place on the main street, it ends up turning into a duel between the good and the bad– the Raiders versus the Niners. Who will win?