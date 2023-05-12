Awards Daily talks with Trent Crimm from The Independent, also known as James Lance, about what it’s like to be initiated as a Diamond Dog in Ted Lasso Season 3 and what Trent’s book on AFC Richmond will cover.

It’s something everyone wants to know: What will Trent Crimm’s book on AFC Richmond be about? I called on Trent Crimm himself, actor James Lance, to answer this question.

“I think it’s a deep dive into the philosophy of the Lasso way,” says Lance. “I think Trent is most interested in seeing if Ted’s philosophy can take AFC Richmond all the way to win. And if they do, then how does he do it? That’s what the book is about. But if they don’t, what’s more important: the culture of the club and the team or the results?”

Over the course of Ted Lasso Season 3, Trent gets very invested in the team, especially when he squeals with excitement as “the Lasso way” starts to work on the pitch.

“When you see an amazing game, you get taken away. The score wasn’t what Richmond would have liked, but there’s this moment of inspiration where you see these players communicate and get into a flow that’s magical. Trent sees it, and he knows his football. When you see something suddenly fly [. . .] and Trent knows [Ted’s] capable of magic, it’s like, ‘I gotta tell ya!'”

I had a great chat with James Lance about what it’s been like to be in the locker room this season, that special moment and reveal with Colin (Billy Harris), and what it was like to be invited into the prestigious Diamond Dogs. Watch the interview below!