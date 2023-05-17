Today, the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences launches ‘The Art of Documentary,’ a new Academy Originals podcast hosted by Oscar-nominee and Crip Camp filmmaker Jim LeBrecht. Throughout the season’s six episodes, Jim hosts in-depth and captivating interviews with some of the greatest modern documentary filmmakers. The interview-based podcast series chronicles the unique methods documentarians use to capture their stories.

Upcoming special guests include Danny Cohen (Anonymous Club), Bing Liu (All These Sons & Minding The Gap), Chase Joynt & Aisling (No Ordinary Man), Kirsten Johnson (Dick Johnston Is Dead & Cameraperson), Garrett Bradley (TIME), Roger Ross Williams (Apollo & Life Animated & more), and more.

The podcast explores the stylistically and thematically diverse world of documentary filmmaking. Unlike feature films, there is no set method to making documentaries. How a filmmaker approaches and engages with their subject can be infinitely varied. The most driven documentarians innovate new ways to tell their stories, finding unique and special angles. Some filmmakers take extraordinarily dangerous risks in order to capture a story that others won’t tackle.

The Art of Documentary launches today, May 17th, 2023, at 8:00am ET with Danny Cohen as guest. Episodes will debut following weekly every Wednesday and will be available across all podcast platforms.