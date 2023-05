Awards Daily presents another sneak peak at tonight’s episode of Starz’s Blindspotting, the television adaptation of the 2018 film of the same name, now in its second season. This week’s episode “Meatiest” reveals that tensions are high between Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and Trish (Jaylen Barron) at Rainey’s (Helen Hunt) annual Meatfest party. Dangerous secrets spread quickly with repercussions for everyone.

Blindspotting airs new episodes Fridays on Starz.