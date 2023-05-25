Official release:

Nantucket, MA (May 25, 2023) – The Nantucket Film Festival® presented by Bank of America® (NFF)

announced additional films, Signature Programs, and special guests for the 28th annual edition, which will

run June 21-26.

American journalist and veteran television news anchor Brian Williams is set to return as host of the 2023

Screenwriters Tribute presented by Bank of America on Saturday, June 24th, celebrating this year’s

honorees Nicole Holofcener, Jenny Han, and Ken Burns & Lynn Novick. Williams is the former anchor of

NBC’s Nightly News and MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams. Honoree Nicole Holofcener will be

presented with the Screenwriters Tribute Award by actress and comedian Michaela Watkins, who is

featured in Holofcener’s latest film, YOU HURT MY FEELINGS, also screening at NFF. Previously

announced presenters include Lola Tung, who stars in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY, who will give Han

the New Voices in Television Writing Award, and Dyjuan Tatro, who is a subject of the documentary

COLLEGE BEHIND BARS, will introduce Burns & Novick’s Special Achievement in Documentary Storytelling

Award presented by A&E Indie Films.

NFF will host its annual Morning Coffee With…® presented by Inquirer & Mirror and Faraway from Thursday,

June 22nd through Sunday, June 25th at the Sister Ship garden once again. The Sunday panel will be a

special extended Screenwriters State of the Union, focusing on the ongoing writers strike.

“Over the past 28 years, it has been a great privilege to honor, support, and cultivate talented writers and

storytellers in film and television at our Festival. Now the industry once again finds itself at a critical

juncture, and we want to offer NFF as a platform for these artists to have this conversation,” said Jaclyn

Rose Wohl, Festival Producer.

“It is with great excitement that we are able to share the final additions to our well-rounded programming,

including our Signature Programs, specifically announcing our inaugural Screenwriters State of The Union,

honoring screenwriters and storytellers who are key pillars within the entertainment industry; as well as

new film selections; and special guests attending this year’s Festival including the American Vanguard in

music, food and film with Joan Baez, Ruth Reichl, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick,” said Mystelle Brabbee,

Executive Director. “ At the Screenwriters Tribute, we welcome back to the stage our old friend and superb

host Brian Williams and look forward to welcoming Michaela Watkins, Lola Tung and Graham Greene to

help us celebrate the films and television shows they are in.”

With support from ReMain Nantucket, the Nantucket Film Festival will present Ruth Reichl + The Politics of

Food, a special evening to bring together people invested in the lands they farm and the food that is

brought to the table. The panel will feature local leaders who are collaborating and innovating to solve

issues that are at the heart of the local food system. The event will be a fundraiser for Sustainable

Nantucket and Nourishing Nantucket. “We are grateful to our friends at the Nantucket Film Festival for

elevating the conversation around food systems and food insecurity on the island through their

programming,” said Cecil Barron Jensen, executive director of ReMain Nantucket. “Along with affordable

housing, food insecurity is one of the foremost issues here on Nantucket today. Continued collaboration

between farmers, makers, chefs and community members is essential for solving these challenges.”

Following the panel, NFF will present a Nantucket Chef’s Tasting featuring beloved chefs who source food

locally. Featured chefs will include Seth Raynor (former Chef and Owner, The Boarding House and The

Pearl), Mayumi Hattori (Chef and Co-Founder, Pip & Anchor), Gabriel Frasca (Chef and Owner, Straight

Wharf Restaurant), Dylan Wallace (Owner, Eat Fire Farm & Eat Fire Farm), Joe Ranstatler (Chef De Cuisine,

Dune Restaurant and Bar), Emil Bender and Sean Fitzgibbon (Hang Ten Raw Bar), Mark Yelle (Chef and

Owner, Nantucket Catering Company). Each chef will design a specially prepared dish using the best of

Nantucket foods.

NFF also announced additional Signature Programs, including an In Their Shoes® conversation on

Thursday, June 22nd with singer, songwriter, musician, and activist Joan Baez, who is attending the Festival

to support NFF Opening Day Film JOAN BAEZ I AM NOISE. The conversation will be led by journalist,

author, and special correspondent for Vanity Fair magazine Maureen Orth and will focus on Baez’s

remarkable career over the past 60 plus years.

On Saturday, June 24th the Festival will also hold the annual Women Behind The Words conversation

presented by J.Crew, focused on gender disparity in films and television. The discussion will be moderated

by Ophira Eisenberg and will feature Allison Williams (GET OUT, M3GAN), Nicole Holofcener, Michaela

Watkins, and others. The event offers fresh perspectives to the conversation along with stories from the

front.

Sophie Barthes will receive the Maria Mitchell Visionary Award for the Opening Day Film THE POD

GENERATION which she wrote and directed and which stars Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The

Roadside Attractions distributed feature takes place in the not-so-distant future, amid a society madly in

love with technology, when a tech giant offers couples the opportunity to share their pregnancies via

detachable artificial wombs. Named after Maria Mitchell, the Nantucket native who was the first woman

inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, this inaugural award is given to a female

filmmaker who stretches innovative boundaries and comes with a $5000 cash prize.

Following a screening of HAIL TO THE BREADSTICKS! comedian, TV writer, and Cowlitz Indian tribal

member Joey Clift will host the conversation Native American (Mis)representation, which will look at Native

American representation from sports mascots and stoic Indian stereotypes to the acclaimed series

RESERVATION DOGS. Panelists include Academy Award-nominated Oneida actor Graham Greene

(DANCES WITH WOLVES, THE LAST OF US), Dinè writer Allie Redhorse Young (Protect the Sacred), Apache

musician Stevie Salas (RUMBLE: THE INDIANS WHO ROCKED THE WORLD), and writer/director Donick

Cary (HAIL TO THE BREADSTICKS!, HAVE A GOOD TRIP).

Adding to the previously announced slate of feature film programming, the Festival will also be screening

the narrative features DRIFT, directed by Anthony Chen and starring Cynthia Erivo and Alia Shawkat, and

distributed by Utopia Releasing; and Screen Media Films’ MAGGIE MOORE(S), directed by John Slattery

and starring Nick Mohammed, Jon Hamm, and Tina Fey.

In addition, NFF has announced the jury members for the 2023 Tony Cox Screenplay Competitions. The

Film Screenplay Jury includes Sophie Barthes, writer and director of THE POD GENERATION; Christian

Blauvelt, executive managing editor at IndieWire; and Michael Yuchen Lei, NFF 2022 Tony Cox Feature

Screenplay winner and the writer and director of REFRAME, screening within the Festival’s short film

program. The Episodic Jury includes Joey Clift, whose writing credits including Netflix’s SPIRIT RANGERS,

Cartoon Network’s NEW LOONEY TUNES, and PBS’s MOLLY OF DENALI; executive producer Opus

Moreschi, working previously on The Colbert Report and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in various

roles, including on-screen as “McGnaw the Gluten-Free Beaver;” and vice president of television for Likely

Story Miriam Mintz, whose credits include the second season of Amazon’s MODERN LOVE and Netflix’s

LIVING WITH YOURSELF.

The 28th Annual Nantucket Film Festival runs from June 21-26, 2023. Festival passes and ticket packages

are currently on sale now on the festival’s website (www.nantucketfilmfestival.org).