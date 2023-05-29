Spoiler Alert! As the 2023 Emmy eligibility window closes, several high-profile series wrap either their season or their whole series. On this week’s Water Cooler Podcast, Joey, Megan, and Clarence review the season or series finale for Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Yellowjackets, and of course Succession. Do these series close out on a high-quality note? Or do they leave a sour taste in our, and potentially the Television Academy, mouths? We group on these titles and update our Emmy projections based on this final look.

