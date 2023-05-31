Awards Daily chats with Yellowjackets production designer Margot Ready about constructing the “shit cliff,” the tentacle-like insides of Javi’s lair, and *******’s plane sequence in Episode 9’s “Storytelling.” *Spoilers Ahead*

If there’s one thing the Yellowjackets team members know, it’s trauma. Production designer Margot Ready tried to incorporate this theme throughout the set pieces on the show, starting with the meat locker in the first episode of Season 2.

“We were trying for many eerie conjunctions in this season,” says Ready. “The season as a whole is kind of like an unreliable narrator season. The whole season is about how trauma is distorting people’s perceptions of reality. We tended to look at each set as, ‘Where is the character inside? How is the character reflecting their inner world and how they’re processing trauma?'”

As I learned in my conversation with Ready, trauma seeps into all aspects of the set, from Coach Ben’s distorted “memories” to even the way the cabin is depicted in Shauna’s dream sequence in Episode 6’s “Qui.” Check out my video conversation with Ready below, which also includes spoilers for Season 2’s finale, “Storytelling.”

VIDEO