Awards Daily talks to Being Mary Tyler Moore executive producers Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani about Moore’s legacy and what it was like finding the footage from her bridal shower (featuring a hilarious Betty White).

Like so many older millennials, Lena Waithe grew up on Nick at Nite. But as a kid who would grow up to become an Emmy Award-winning writer, she didn’t know how formative these shows would be.

“That’s how I would see The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rhoda, Maude, and All in the Family. For me, not knowing yet, it was very much an education for me in television writing and what lasts. Great TV is timeless. Hearing from so many people who grew up on [The Mary Tyler Moore Show], they say ‘I feel so nostalgic!’ And people who didn’t grow up on it, [the Being Mary Tyler Moore doc] is making them want to watch The Mary Tyler Moore Show. I think that’s really exciting because everything now is because of the past.”

Rishi Rajani, CEO of Waithe’s production company Hillman Grad, frequently collaborates with the founder on projects and believes you can track the legacy and connection point of Mary Tyler Moore to Waithe.

“Everything Mary did in terms of representation on television, you can trace it to Lena’s character on Master of None. We kept discovering, every single person you would talk to, whether it was the Julia Louis-Dreyfuses of the world or the Reese Witherspoons of the world that you see featured in the documentary, [they] would say, ‘Mary made an impact on me, too!’ The legacy is massive.”

I had a great conversation with Waithe and Rajani about what they look for in projects, what their upbringings and knowledge of Mary Tyler Moore brought to the doc, and who they envision would play the icon in a biopic (which is what Waithe was originally interested in pursuing!). Watch the video interview below!