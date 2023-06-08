Actor David Gyasi is one of the stars of Netflix’s new drama series The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell as a diplomat placed in a job for which she’s unsuited. Given the series’ themes of politics and international relations, Gyasi details his method of taking in the modern news cycle and how it influenced certain character decisions. He also talks to Awards Daily about his on-set process and how the interactions with his cast members play into his character’s development.



Awards Daily: Are you interested in politics and foreign relations personally?



David Gyasi: Yeah, in as much as anyone is. I find it interesting the way it all meshes together, that we all interact with one another–that’s always been something that fascinates me. How decisions are made, and some decisions that are made that can confuse the hell out of me. So I find it interesting, for example, decisions that are made to benefit a section of our community that seems to not need much of the benefit financially, and yet there are people who need some help and don’t seem to get it. Things like that I find interesting to delve into and understand why that may be. but essentially before I came to this project I thought I knew quite a bit. But it turns out I’m a bit of a novice and I’m learning from every single script, every single day, every single conversation that I have, that all may not be what it seems.



Awards Daily: That goes right into my next question: did you do any real-world studying of diplomacy or politics? Or take from any real life politicians in creating Dennison?



David Gyasi: I did several things I found helpful for me. Generally I looked at the news second or third thing in the morning. So I would wake up, just have some quiet time with myself, see what my thoughts are saying. See what outside is looking like–if the sun’s out, or if it’s overcast, and see if I’m feeling anything from that. Then I will pray and meditate a little bit and then I will check in with the news and see what’s happening. I find it helps me to do it that way around because I think my opinion starts to be formed by what I am reading and then I can’t have clarity on what I actually think about what is being said. The step further since doing this job, I might read an article in a left-leaning paper and then find the same article in a right-leaning paper and see what they see and what they glean from the information that they have. And how widely opposing those things can be. It’s sometimes quite funny but very revealing, so I do that.

With Dennison I spoke to someone who works and has a contract with both our governments. That was quite interesting. He told me his take on the special relationship and why it’s a special relationship. Then I found it helpful to speak with people of color within the political sphere. Because it’s an interesting environment to go into if you’re a person of color. And if you come from a different socioeconomic background to people who seem to hold the power, and how you navigate those waters is really interesting. I found there were two approaches. One was I see the problem and just keep going as if there is no kind of issue here of systemic racism/oppression that exists. Which is an interesting thing to take. I don’t know if you remember in the first episode when you meet Dennison you meet him in front of a picture that exists in the Foreign Office. That mural depicts America as this glorious lady and she might be holding the scales of justice, and then there is Britain opposite her, equal in stature and holding, I think, the flame of righteousness. Then you’ve got Australia wearing a bush hat, then you have the whole continent of Africa depicted as a naked boy with fruit on his head. So I find it interesting when I would talk to people and they would say there’s no problem here. Then you would start to look around these buildings and see what they are built on and what has gone into them. Which is sad. It’s kind of jaw-droppingly stunning to look at what has gone into these buildings. But also to see what different parts of the world have played in those buildings. I think that’s really important so that when people say things like “go back to where you came from,” if you actually look at the history of these places there’s so much that goes into them.

So that was one take. Then there were the other people who seemed to come at it with all of that history and all of that gusto and find ways of representing the community where they come from and representing all of that history in that forum and in that environment where there has previously not been a voice from different communities. So it was really helpful to speak to people who were in that but who also came from different places. Also to look at some of the images of representation looking diverse, and other bits of it not feeling inclusive. So I found I wanted Dennison to be someone who didn’t just check the diversity box by way of a picture but was actually interested in inclusivity as well. Although he may not yet get to say all of that he definitely feels it on the screen, so that was what was helpful. Long-winded answer but it is not an easy job to crack this one.



Awards Daily: One of Dennison’s biggest interactions is with Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge. There is a lot of complexity between them, they obviously do not like or trust each other in any way but they seem to almost need each other. Trowbridge has that common touch that gets the voters and Dennison is the brains, the level-headed person, the diplomat who is perfect for the foreign office. It feels like a lot of those unhappy political marriages that happen throughout time. Was there anything you and Rory Kinnear took from real life in creating that dynamic, and how did you approach it as actors?



David Gyasi: Rory, as I’m sure you and everyone knows, is an outstanding performer and actor and really leans into the comedy, the vulnerability, the sadness of his characters, which makes it really exhilarating to play and play with and against. So we didn’t work so much together on what would happen when our characters met. But the type of actor he is and the type of approach I have is that we come to set quite ready and quite considered about where our characters are at this point. I think both of us then throw all of that away and say what happens when these two meet. Pretty much everyone is like that on this show really, then we build together from there. I think there are, as you have said, some extraordinary examples of politicians in recent times that perhaps lack diplomacy, but what they lack in diplomacy they overcompensate for with bluster and loudness. So Rory’s had a lot of influences to lean on, and I have found it interesting to look at the quieter, the stiller, or the boring politicians that actually look for the answer that is not the sexiest, or not the most separatist or dividing or explosive answer. But actually the answer that takes your point of view and my point of view and says, what’s the answer that can sort of give you a bit of a win and me a bit of a win. What’s the answer that can help us both incrementally move forward?

So I’ve looked to people that have had to hold that and I’m still reading a long book about President Obama. I have found that fascinating, the times where he’s had to solve an issue and he has got a nation that is being stretched and pulled apart and he has to find that answer. I find those moments really powerful and inspiring and insightful.



Awards Daily: You mentioned how every actor approached this show with this particular method. Of course almost every major interaction you have is with Keri Russell. Who you have this immediate connection with. It was really interesting to watch when you’re bantering, arguing or sharing a very inappropriate laugh. What did you and Keri Russell do to get into that rhythm, or was it similar to what you already mentioned?



David Gyasi: I think it is a similar process. You know, what I would say about Keri is her generosity knows no bounds, she’s delightful to play off against, she’s very funny, very witty, very intelligent. So naturally gifted so when you arrive on a scene there’s an openness there and a willingness to play, which is so useful and helpful. Then of course she’s got her natural instinct and her preparation done up to the nines. So you arrive with a great screen partner, then it’s lovely to bounce things off of and allow space for what else is happening. I think some of our scenes are quite interesting because Debora (Cahn) gave us the note that they should be the last two to realize what is going on between them. So as an actor you jump on everything else–Oh, this martini is really nice. Would you like more tea? Here are some biscuits. Then it’s, like, oh. Then, of course, wham! Everything else the audience has been seeing just is there and there is nothing to busy yourself with, and that is such fun to play! How amazing is that? I am looking forward to what we have in store for next year. What problem solving or puzzle that we have to solve and fix or discover and try to piece together. And what fun it is trying to piece it together!



Awards Daily: Speaking to the complexity of the situation, we are given some big hints of the complex relationship between Dennison and his sister Cecilia. Do you think that’s something that will be explored further? Is that something you want to see explored further?



David Gyasi: Love to see more of that. Not least because I think T’Nia Miller is phenomenal. So I would love to see more of that. Also Debra and I have spoken a lot about who Dennison is and where he comes from and what secrets he has, beyond even the secrets that are revealed in season 1. But it is always nice to delve into that and explore some of that. To be honest I know as much as you do, well I know a little bit more. I read a couple of episodes and I certainly didn’t feel bound by the episodes I read. What Debora has done has written such rich characters. I mean what about the relationship between Stuart and Eidra, the work that Ato Essandoh and Ali Ahn are doing is wonderful. I’m looking forward to seeing that as well. I am so open to hearing more and seeing more of Dennison. But equally open to seeing and hearing more of T’Nia Miller’s character. They are such good people to delve into.



Awards Daily: Final thoughts?



David Gyasi: Just thank you for your interest. It’s been overwhelming but very welcomed and lovely to receive all of that. I am just happy people are into it and feel the same way that I felt when I first read it.