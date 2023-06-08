Awards Daily: Given the massive amount of makeup and prosthetics required for a Guardians film, why did you decide to take on this challenge using practical effects?

Alexei Dmitriew: Well first off, James [Gunn] loves practical makeup effects. He pushes for it. We are very lucky that he does because it gives us amazing opportunities. I also work very closely with Legacy Effects. They have amazing designers that work with James and his team to come up with the base looks for everything. They also manufacture all of the prosthetics. Once they’re done, they hand it to myself and my team and we figure out how to apply, paint, and maintain it all throughout the shoot.

Awards Daily: Given the sheer scale of the film, how did you navigate / schedule a typical day with makeup / prosthetic applications against the filming / on-set expectations? How did you make it as efficient as possible without delaying the filmmaking process?

Alexei Dmitriew: Running any show, especially a show this big, comes down to organization and having an amazing team that can show up on time and execute great makeup work every day. Cassie and I worked as one unit to help our amazing AD team schedule the day and keep the mornings running smooth. We have set times for specific make ups, and for the larger make ups, we defer to the teams doing it and ask how much time they need. We make sure that each artist has the time they need, but they have to keep it within certain parameters. As far as the expectations when we get to set, we all expect the highest quality and want to deliver that. Almost everything was tested out and prepped prior to the shooting day, so there were no surprises for anybody. We know what James wants to see and the quality of makeup that he expects, so we want to make sure that we deliver that for him. I had an amazing makeup team with me on the show; from a core team of about 17 people, up to 90 Makeup Artists at our largest times. Everybody brought their ”A” game and delivered amazing makeups day in and day out.

Awards Daily: What was your working partnership like with director James Gunn?

Alexei Dmitriew: James is an amazing artist. He’s a great leader. He gives us artistic freedom when it comes to how things are painted within the world that he’s created. I love working with him and his team. He can also be very specific on what he’s looking for, which is also incredibly helpful. It takes the guesswork out of our jobs and ensures that he gets exactly what he needs.

Awards Daily: How does Nebula’s look differ from previous incarnations? Did you see her social media post of appearing in full makeup during a marriage counseling session? That must have made you laugh.

Alexei Dmitriew: This time around, Nebula does have a different look. Her left eye is not mechanical anymore; a cool little touch that James wanted to see for this movie. It helps tell a backstory of Rocket and Nebula’s relationship and how close their bond is. James said that Rocket has helped her throughout the years, improving her cybernetics and removing the mechanical part on her eye. The design team at Legacy Effects came up with so many variations of that, and it was really cool to see it come to fruition. That particular makeup is very special to me because I had the honor of taking it over in Guardians 2. I did it throughout Infinity war and Endgame as well. Prior to this movie, I had applied it about 90 times, and I was able to do makeup 10 times on this movie to give myself an even hundred applications with her. She’s a trooper. I did see the social media post of her in her makeup, but I didn’t know about it until I saw the post. She’s very sneaky like that. Hahaha.