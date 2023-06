The entire cast of STARZ’s Party Down (Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Jennifer Garner, Martin Starr, Megan Mullally, Ryan Hansen, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao) celebrated in style last Saturday at a Party Down Prom FYClass of 2023 event at LA’s Hollywood Athletic Club. In addition to screening episodes 304 & 305 (followed by a panel discussion), attendees were treated to some festive prom accoutrements during their nostalgic journey back to prom time including a corsage and boutonniere station, spiked punch-inspired “Prom King” and “Prom Queen” cocktails, pink velour and balloon backdrops, and more.

But the Party doesn’t stop there!

STARZ is pulling out all the stops and embracing the hustle of the show’s iconic catering team with some impressive guerrilla marketing tactics – including an LA double decker bus takeover running through June 11, as well as aerial banners flighting this weekend (June 10-11), and wild postings reminiscent of pull tab posters which will be seen all over town through July 2. Every one of the marketing materials points to the network’s fully functioning catering site encouraging Academy members to MAKE THIS AWARDS SEASON A PINK-TIE EVENT and reminding them to HIRE OUR “AWARD-WINNING” TEAM who will C(R)ATER YOUR NEXT SPECIAL EVENT. Visitors are all redirected to the Official FYC site.

Here are some photos from Saturday’s event!