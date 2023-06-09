An early Oscar contender hopeful is playing as part of one of Tribeca’s animated shorts programs this weekend. Below you will find the logline for A Cow in the Sky.

On his very first solo flight as a pilot, a young immigrant finds himself wrestling with his past and his identity when his engine suddenly fails and his plane free falls. Based on the true story of Mulugeta Seraw, an Ethiopian college student killed in Portland, Oregon in 1988 by racist skinheads in a crime inspired by notorious white supremacist Tom Metzger, A Cow in the Sky is a film about the pain and personal triumph of a son left behind.

A Cow in the Sky plays several showtimes throughout Tribeca, and you can find those here.