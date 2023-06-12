Awards Daily talks to Judy Blume Forever directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok about letting Blume tell her story, how they decided who to interview for the doc, and why their subject appears to be everywhere right now.

After I experienced technology problems ahead of our interview, directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok reassured me that we’re all human, just like a Judy Blume book would.

“Human beings are basically disasters,” said Wolchok. “I’m just going to print that out and put it on my computer, and maybe you should, too, and it will make us all feel better about ourselves.”

In their Amazon Prime documentary Judy Blume Forever, Pardo and Wolchok tackle the subject of Blume from two unique perspectives. After listening to Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing for the first time as an adult on a road trip with her kids, it dawned on Pardo that she didn’t know anything about Blume, despite being a fan.

“My filmmaker curiosity took over, and I realized there was a film here to be made,” said Pardo.

Meanwhile, Wolchok, who thought she might never make another film after 2015’s Very Semi-Serious, was unsure whether she was the right fit for the project when Pardo asked her to collaborate.

“Because I grew up in Jacksonville, Florida in the ’80s, I knew of Judy Blume, but I hadn’t read her books, so I’m not part of the club of women of my generation who all have a deep, nostalgic attachment to her work. I wish I did because I think I would have been a different kid if I had, but because I internalized a lot of the shame around periods and puberty in my repressive Southern society that I grew up in, I didn’t read her books because I was told she was taboo. I think it worked out that [Pardo and I] had this balance of perspectives, but of course, I fell in love with Judy immediately.”

That love for Judy shows in the way the documentary unfolds, with Blume telling her story to viewers, almost as if the doc is coming from her voice.

“Judy is such a fantastic storyteller,” said Pardo. “How can you not put her in the forefront? But we always thought of this film as a coming-of-age story for Judy and her readers. So it’s a conversation between Judy and the people having grown up with her books. Judy is the expert of her own life and her own relationship to the work, and the readers come in as experts on their relationships to the books and to Judy.”

Naturally, they knew they wanted Blume’s voice and story to shine, but they also wanted to support this with other “experts.” The duo broke down the interviewees into categories, including a dream list of authors who were writing for young audiences whose work was being challenged and banned (Alex Gino, Jason Reynolds, Jacqueline Woodson), creators writing female-centric narratives who’ve pushed boundaries (Anna Konkle and Lena Dunham), women who have changed the way female characters are seen on screen (Molly Ringwald), readers who had reached out to Judy as kids (Lorrie Kim and Karen Chilstrom), and finally, contemporary middle schoolers.

“Kids who might read Judy Blume’s books today read them in a very different cultural context than kids who were first discovering her books in the ’70s or ’80s,” said Wolchok, “but we wanted to know how the books continue to resonate with this audience.”

One of the most impactful parts of the documentary is the depiction of the Judy Blume Papers, a collection of fan correspondence Blume collected through the years that now resides in the Yale Archives.

“When it came to the letter writers, Judy guided us about who we could reach out to because there are very strict protections that prevent any researcher from getting in touch with a letter writer,” said Pardo. “As soon as we found out Judy had had these long-term correspondences with some of the children who wrote to her over so many decades, we asked her if she’d be willing to introduce us to a couple, and she introduced us to Lorrie and Karen.”

Wolchok described what it was like to see the adults read the letters they wrote to Judy.

“For so many people we interviewed in the film, they were getting back in touch with a part of themselves and their childhoods when they were reading Judy’s books. But Lorrie and Karen were so different because we were reintroducing themselves to their own words as kids, words they had written to Judy and never thought they’d see again. For Karen, it was an entirely different experience because she has a layer of trauma as a survivor of sexual abuse. It was a complicated process, but one she’s described as very healing.”

“Judy has an incredible memory for what it feels like to be young,” said Pardo, “and she’s able to tap into that memory and put those feelings on a page in a way that really resonates with people, even if they weren’t having the exact experience of a character in her book. The broader questions about, How do I fit into the world? Am I normal? What’s happening to my body? They’re universal and relatable; that’s why I think great coming-of-age stories are evergreen in a way.”

With so many interpretations and relationships with Blume’s books, one challenge Wolchok and Pardo faced was how to portray in animation moments many viewers would have a history with, like what Margaret Simon might look like to them in their head.

“We didn’t want to interfere with whatever vision each individual viewer had for a character in a story,” said Pardo. “We didn’t want to say, ‘This is how it looks.’ It wasn’t so much about illustrating a passage, but capturing a feeling and a tone. We came across Love Fraud, the Showtime series, that had an amazing use of animation that was reminiscent of our pitch deck, evoking the feeling of a tween bulletin board, with photos stuck on and news clippings, that very tactile, layered, kaleidoscopic feeling of being a kid. We reached out to the animation team, Martin O’Neill and Andrew Griffin, and their work also felt very much at peace with the letters in the film, with the pen-on-paper feel.”

Between Judy Blume Forever and Kelly Fremon Craig’s Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret in theaters, is Judy Blume having a moment? Wolchok said that Blume has always been having a moment, but that the readers have grown up to remind others of her influence.

“Judy has said the girls who grew up on her books have grown into women who are now finally in positions of power in the media,” said Wolchok, “and they are wanting to finally tell her story in a bigger, more mainstream, Hollywood way. That’s how she described this moment she’s having. Also, the fact that book-banning and censorship have become so politicized and public. It’s like a virus invading the country. Unfortunately, Judy’s activism against censorship against book-banning and fearless support of the freedom to read has allowed the moment to take on a bigger cultural significance.”

Judy Blume Forever is streaming on Amazon Prime.