With 2023 Emmy voting starting on Thursday, we’re taking a look at some of the more challenging races to figure out — namely, the supporting races across drama, comedy, and particularly limited series. Some categories are mostly figured out with some exceptions here and there, but the limited series supporting races are truly a mystery. Aside from a single undeniable performance, the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology category feels truly a toss-up. Jalal Haddad joins us to provide his assessment as we head into the heart of Emmy season.

But first, a quick In Memorium segment dedicated to the Hollywood Foreign Press-owned Golden Globes, which gave us ceremonies and wins the likes of which we may never see again.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

