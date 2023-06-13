“I’m not going to be ignored, Dan.”

That iconic quote from the original 1987 Best Picture nominee Fatal Attraction, starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in Oscar-nominated roles, finds its way into Paramount+’s modern retelling of the story. In this new take, Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) finds solace in the arms of Alex Forrest (Lizzy Caplan) when he fails to obtain a much sought-after promotion. While the relationship doesn’t quite hold the same threat level as in the original film, the troubled Forrest still poses a lingering problem for the unfaithful family man.

What you may not expect, though, is that character names and lines of dialogue aren’t the only aspects of the original series to find its way into the new take on the story. Production designer Nina Ruscio channeled her design inspiration for the new series that stems from color palettes and design concepts piloted in the original film. For example, as Ruscio describes here in an interview with Awards Daily, Alex Forrest’s loft, now relocated to Los Angeles from the original’s New York City, boasts the same unencumbered, light color palette as the film’s original apartment, helping define the very character of Alex Forrest. Ruscio also talks about how the production design reflects the new series’s 15-year time shift in such locations as the Gallagher homes.

Finally, she also talks about building out a full courthouse set, designed to reaffirm the maze-like condition of the Los Angeles court system.

Awards Daily: With Fatal Attraction, are there any nods to the original film within your production design for the Paramount+ series?

Nina Ruscio: Certainly! Well, I don’t think that you can live in the wake of an iconic film like that without embracing it and also then paying homage to it. I think it also would be arrogant and presumptuous to not draw upon the resources of what the original film taught us visually. Placing Alex in a downtown environment was really critical, placing her in a space that was blanched of color again in homage to the original film being aware of the intense legacy of the bathroom and the bathtub. Those were very much part of our design approach; the spine of that was super critical. To translate it into contemporary terms and to get to make these choices based on not just trends but upon the state of Alex’s mind worked perfectly. She’s really presenting as if she is someone who has full control over her environment. She’s trying to posture as if she’s someone who’s fabulous to know. Fifteen years ago, you could get a loft and live downtown, and it was a very, very cool and interesting thing to do. Affordable, even. That’s where she chooses to set herself. She’s chosen to set herself up with a calm space inside of this chaotic environment, and that’s very much what’s going on in her mind as well. She’s really just trying to present as if she’s got everything under control and to start fresh with a clean slate. To start in this new home moving from Seattle and starting over where people don’t know her so that she doesn’t have to come with all the baggage of the past with her. She can pretend as if everything’s gonna work out alright.

The aesthetics of that were born out of the original film. We placed her on top of the Palace Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Behind the scenes, that’s when we were telling ourselves. The story was that this environment was really of heritage Los Angeles. It had architectural details that felt romantic, and that view of the city was really critical because it was part of the heightened imagination of how she could have this fabulous life and be very attractive and attracting. I think that very much marries and sisters with the original film because, in the 80s New York, that was a really cool place to be. If you look at the 80s film, you’ll see that a lot of her apartment is blanched out, a lot of the details are blanched out, because that’s comforting for Alex to not have so many emotional triggers in the space. It just needs to be calm. She needs to be calm. She needs to figure out ways to balance herself.

Awards Daily: So talking about Alex’s loft, which is a fantastic space, by the way. Aside from those blanched colors, what else in that space is designed to accentuate her personality or to reflect her personality. Thinking about those giant windows in the loft, for example, what does that tell us about who Alex was?

Nina Ruscio: Well, again, she wants to feel like she’s part of this big world. This space is, to a certain degree, a wish fulfillment for her. It’s ideal! Who wouldn’t want to have sex with somebody in that apartment? She really, really wants to be attracting. She very much wants to be alluring and to live a romantic life. So I think that those windows are very much part of her vista on the world. Again, she really wants to present as if she’s living this fabulous life. She’s starting over. She’s starting afresh, but in the cupboards, there’s chaos. In her mind, there’s all kinds of chaos. If you opened up any of the cupboards, then you would see that it’s really a mess, but the outside is a little bit more obsessive compulsive perfection. She wants to present as if she’s perfect.

Awards Daily: She’s hiding all the chaos inside both literally and figuratively.

Nina Ruscio: She’s such a heartbreaking character because she’s of a time, and she has no control. She has no control over the misogyny of the world that she lives in. She has no control really over her own personal heritage. I really deeply feel for her, but if you see her apartment as contrasted to Emma’s apartment in the hallway or Dr. Paul’s or even that kind of rugged, historical look of the tiled hallway and the stairwell. That’s almost noir-like because, at its core, the series is almost a noir experience. You cannot be part of the historical look of downtown Los Angeles without drawing in the cinematic memory of everyone’s experience of noir.

Awards Daily: That’s such a shocking effect when she leaves that apartment or when she comes from that hallway into the apartment. Two different worlds completely: a blank calming space and that very dark, very threatening feeling of that hallway. It feels like stepping into a different world almost.

Nina Ruscio: I imagine from Alex’s perspective that must be what it really feels like. To walk out of her safe space is life threatening. That’s great that you got that feeling because that’s what it should feel like, even within the normalcy of the courtroom environment. All of that is chaotic for her. She’s trying to control it. She’s trying to control her relationships with everybody. She’s trying to control everything. Outside of the safety of her own cocoon, it must be a nightmare for her emotionally.

Awards Daily: I want to talk about Beth and Dan’s house. They move halfway through the first season from a warm cozy, lived-in environment to a beautifully designed, a bit more austere, new home. Let’s talk about that transition.

Nina Ruscio: You’ve hit upon something that we did extremely subtly, which is to tell the difference in the time periods with warmer colors in the past, and then 15 years forward, how do we toggle back and forth between time periods and not do it in a heavy-handed way. With with the changes in Dan and Ellen grown up, you pretty immediately know what time period you’re in. But the color palettes were very much intentional. The present day palette was more blues and cooler tones and the historic a little bit more muted. All of these things, they’re very much intentional. They are coming to their starter home — their cozy, perfect life that was just barely enough. They wanted more. They got it, and everything fell apart. Everything about their growth as a family was really part of almost a similar storyline to what was happening with Alex. Alex was really just trying for a better life. Dan and Beth are trying for a better life. Beth’s a designer / builder. So it makes perfect sense that she would find the perfect family home to imbue with what she thought she could grow from that nest that they were in, and then it all just falls apart. It’s been broken.

Awards Daily: Let’s go to the courthouse sequences. I know that’s an entirely built set. Talk to me about constructing that and what you were intending to convey with this design.

Nina Ruscio: The courtroom, the courtroom hallways, and the elevators were all built. They needed to do multiple things. They needed to set you in a time period of the past, and they also needed to set you in this world, the courtroom world. Dan can step into that environment in 2023 and can step into it 15 years previous. You could step into that environment 50 years previous, and it would still be the same aesthetic. So part of this normalcy of the municipal world was critical to the story. How could that feel timeless? How could that feel realistic? The realism of the courtroom world and the municipal organism that is the court system, which is huge, and has its tendrils to all these other spaces, even just metaphorically in the set. All of that was really important to set a foundation of normalcy.

In these municipal spaces, many of these floors are all the same, so you’ll get off the elevator and all the floors look the same. You don’t even know where you are and are disorientated because of it. What we thought was a design challenge ended up sort of accenting the repetitive storytelling that’s happening in Alex. Through the series, you see these kind of Rashomon-like retellings of circumstances. Part of that Groundhog Day experience of living in that court system was part of the challenge of the design. Alex is trying to fit in, and she’s trying to be perfect in that world. She can replace these scenes in her mind, and she has a different perspective about what’s happening. Everyone else is just part of this big organism, the organization of the court system.

Awards Daily: What was your most challenging problem to solve in terms of the production design?

Nina Ruscio: Most challenging? Well, we’ve touched upon the loft, and the two spaces that define the two worlds and time periods through changes in the color palette. I actually think those were genuinely the most challenging. There was a unique challenge in that there are zillions of therapists offices. These are really not really deeply challenging, but it was challenging that we had to create all of these different environments for therapy to take place. Those were a lot of build sets, and that was fun to tell different time periods and to tell different stories down from from the simplicity of a concrete block dorm therapist for the college therapist to the time period of the Seattle therapist and then to Ellen’s therapist in contemporary time. The daisy chain of all those different therapists was was actually pretty fun.

Fatal Attraction streams in its entirety on Paramount+.