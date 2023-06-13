Max’s Love and Death retells the shocking, true-crime events of Betty Gore’s death at the hands of Candy Montgomery. Given the 1970 and early 1980s-set saga, the production needed to travel back in time to appropriately orient the viewers within the small town world of Wylie, Texas. Since the modern day Wylie, a suburb of Dallas, no longer featured the same look and feel required for the limited series, the Lesli Linka Glatter-directed production found several locations in and around Austin that, with some effort, would serve nicely.

One location, in fact, previously appeared in a Sandra Bullock film from the late 1990s.

“It’s crazy. There are a lot of towns around the Austin area that have that small-town look. It’s pretty amazing. You’d never find that in Los Angeles. We found Smithville which known for Hope Floats. It is so caught in the old days. It’s just like a time capsule,” Ingerslev remarked. “It was beautiful. There’s still obviously modern things that you have to change, but once you change out the storefront, windows, the signage, and add cars, you’re in that time period.”

One of Love and Death‘s major locations, the Montgomery family home, required some additional work as there weren’t any readily available photos of the actual house. Ingerslev and team only had general descriptions of their neighborhood in Fairview, Texas. Given their higher degree of affluence than the Gore family, the Montgomery’s custom built their home to match their aspirational tastes. Their house wasn’t a traditional tract house of the era. It was set farther off from their neighbors and was larger than that of the Gore family.

Ingerslev fell in love with the ideal candidate in the hills around Austin, positioning the house on a slight slope which made for an amusing sight gag as Candy’s husband Pat (Patrick Fugit) struggles to mow the grass uphill with a push mower.

The interiors, however, were all constructed on a local Austin soundstage.

“I matched the entry and a little bit of the garage area so that you can walk in and out without having to hide what’s inside. I didn’t want it to look like Narnia when you got inside, or a completely different world,” Ingerslev laughed. “On the other hand, I was able to use the bones of that great architecture, and we opened up the spaces a lot more so that you could shoot through while having depth, ceilings, and height — that kind of glamour needed for Candy’s house.”

While we see a good amount of the house, the main room in which we experience Candy’s daily life is her kitchen. Given the prominence in the scripts, Ingerslev wanted the built kitchen to feature a good amount of depth and interconnectedness to the rooms surrounding it. When decorating the space, she fell in love with some vintage wallpaper from an LA-based provider who allowed her to print enough to cover the walls of the space.

Other subtle touches reinforced the Montgomery’s affluence including having phones and television sets in every room, something less standard for the era.

In direct contrast to the Montgomery house, the Gore house (still standing today) was more of a simple tract, 1-story house that matched the dozens of houses around it. While Candy considered herself something of an interior designer, the Gores bought and furnished the house without a sense of aesthetics. Betty Gore didn’t look for the latest in furniture or home decor trends. Instead, she filled the walls with department store family portraits and religious artifacts. The wallpaper matched the bedspreads, and the bathroom had matching carpet and toiler seat covers. A super traditional 1970s home.

“Also, I wanted to convey that her house is a little bit darker, more claustrophobic. The ceilings are lower in there,” Ingerslev conveyed. “The rooms are still open because I really wanted to get the shots of seeing people meander through the house when the neighbors come through and expose how they found the body.”

To recreate the infamous laundry room where Gore and Montgomery’s fight resulted in the brutal slaying, Ingerslev’s team consciously decided not to look at Betty Gore’s crime scene photos as a template as they were rumored to be unforgettable and exceedingly disturbing, naturally given the 41 entry wounds recorded on Gore’s body. Instead, they used a Texas Monthly article that described the crime scene: the freezer damaged with an axe blow and the missing section of floor where a piece of linoleum was taken during the investigation. The room also needed to be large enough to support the extended fight sequence between the two actresses.

Other major locations researched and designed by Ingerslev’s team included finding a period-specific church and the numerous local motels in which Candy and Allan Gore conducted their affair. The latter proved more tricky than expected because motels of that type today are not the serviceable locations they were in the late 1970s and early 1980s. After finally setting on a few examples, Ingerslev and team performed an external renovation of the sites, including painting the exterior, removing fencing, and installing new doors that didn’t feature newer, more modern, methods of entry.

Love and Death streams exclusively in its entirety on MAX.