Celebrated comedian Trevor Noah ended his run on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah last December, but we’ll never forget some of his greatest interviews conducted over 7 years hosting the satirical news show. His esteemed guest roster included Oscar winners, presidents, and internationally beloved icons. So, to celebrate the impact of his run on The Daily Show as members of the Television Academy soon settle down with their ballots, here are 10 interviews that we think best represented what Trevor Noah accomplished.

Will Smith

Noah sits down with Oscar-winner Will Smith to discuss his late 2022 film Emancipation and how the rest of his 2022 went following the infamous Oscars incident.

David Blaine

Remember David Blaine? We certainly remember this interview where Noah receives a demonstration of the infamous ice pick trick after a discuss of Blaine’s childhood.

Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell may surprise you for appearing on this list, but we loved this interview because it serves as an amazing time capsule from a time when live music and massive tours weren’t really a thing.

Tomi Lahren

Noah wasn’t afraid of engaging with guests of the opposite side of the political spectrum. Here, he dialogues with Lahren in an intelligent, thoughtful, and pointed conversation about race and Black Lives Matter. He also proves why he’s one of the best.

Roger Federer

Did you know security once wouldn’t let Roger Federer into Wimbledon? We didn’t either. It’s one of the many fascinating facts we learned in this conversation.

Chadwick Boseman

Our hearts broke while re-watching this interview conducted while he was battling the cancer that would ultimately take his life.

President Barack Obama

Sure, Noah had other presidents on his show, but none topped his rapport with Obama who stopped by to discuss little things like democracy and being guardians of facts. Not to be missed.

Greta Thunberg

A lot has been made of Greta Thunberg recently thanks to her social media conflicts with grown men, but this interview conducted several years ago brings an important return to her core message.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Everybody loves Sheryl Lee Ralph, right? How could you not? Here, Noah conducts this interview with an easy-going, near flirtatious respect for the actress.

Amanda Nguyen

Admittedly, we somehow didn’t know Amanda Nguyen’s story, but after this interview with Noah, we have such respect for her story, her actions, and her enduring legacy.