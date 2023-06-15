Awards Daily talks to Devery Jacobs of Reservation Dogs on FX about Elora’s friendship with Jackie (Elva Guerra), that poignant sigh in “Decolonativization,” and what it was like writing the episode “Mabel.”

Season 2 of Reservation Dogs was a big season for Devery Jacobs. Not only do we find her character Elora on a road trip to California with new bestie Jackie (Elva Guerra), but Jacobs herself also co-wrote the episode “Mabel” (with showrunner Sterlin Harjo), where Elora’s grandmother passes away.

“I had no idea that I would even be writing for this season,” says Jacobs. “I feel very fortunate to have been invited to the writers’ room. We’re obviously all WGA members, and we’re all on strike, and I very much support that. And we’re also the only all-indigenous writers’ room in the industry for television in general. So when I was approached to be a part of the writers’ room, it was only supposed to be for a couple of weeks. It was intimidating to have to write for Elora [. . .] give me Cheese (Lane Factor)!”

I had a great chat with Jacobs about her work on Season 2, how soon they knew in the writing process that Elora would be visited by Mabel (Geraldine Keams), and why the Season 2 finale feels like a series finale (but it isn’t!). Watch the video below!