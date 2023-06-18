On this Father’s Day, spend some time with celebrated actor Robert Downey Jr. as he looks back on his relationship with his father through the documentary Sr., now streaming on Netflix. In this clip, Downey Jr. and the filmmaking team behind Sr., including director Chris Smith, talk about Robert Downey Sr.’s life and legacy.

The documentary provides a fascinating look at the filmmaker, but its true merit lies within its place as a tribute to a father from his son.

