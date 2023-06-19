Emmy-nominee Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) takes on the volcanic role of attorney Don Crowder in the recent Max limited series Love and Death. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Lily Rabe, the limited series takes another look at the Betty Gore (Rabe) murder at the hands of Olsen’s Candy Montgomery. Despite a lack of experience in criminal defense, Pelphrey’s Crowder agrees to defend Montgomery out of their friendship stemming from their church connection.

What Crowder perhaps didn’t expect was how emotionally charged he would himself as he was charged multiple times with contempt of court.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Pelphrey talks about taking on the classic role of an attorney, particularly the opportunity to give a classic closing statement which is a storied opportunity for any actor. He talks about Crowder’s growing rage and outbursts within the court sequences, and how all of his scenes have a base within actual documented events. He also talks about a brief scene in which Crowder faces judgment from his wife and what that ultimately says about their relationship.

Finally, he talks about working with frequent scene partner Elizabeth Olsen and how they worked through challenging scenes together.

Love and Death airs exclusively on Max.