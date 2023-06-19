Josh Segarra is everywhere, and thank goodness. It doesn’t matter if you catch him in Max’s hilarious, bonkers comedy series The Other Two or the ponderous, self-examining Apple series The Big Door Prize, Segarra’s characters have one thing in common. He plays confident, open-hearted men who aren’t afraid to be affectionate, adventurous, and full of love. More men need to take notes from Giorgio and Lance.

There is an infectious doofiness to Segarra’s Lance in the showbiz takedown, but he never plays him as an idiot. It’s easy to mistake someone’s enthusiasm for dimness, but Segarra never goes for a cheap choice. In this third season of The Other Two, Lance has transitioned to a career in medicine much to the chagrin of his fiancé, Brooke (the brilliant Heléne Yorke), and their relationship hits the skids in an unexpected way. When Segarra and Yorke dig into the dramatics of this season, we realize how much we love them together.

In The Big Door Prize, Segarra takes his cheeky bravado to new heights as Giorgio, an Italian restaurant owner who talks a big game but hides his insecurity underneath his own affection for himself. No matter how many pillows Giorgio buys with his initials on it, he will never be able to steal Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) from Dusty (Chris O’Dowd). Any time we get a glimpse of the real Giorgio, Segarra’s adds another complex layer to his performance. Even Giorgio’s hair is a fallacy.

In addition to talking about Giorgio and Lance, Segarra and I talk about the insanity of being one of the only good boyfriend characters to ever appear in a Scream film.

Between Lance, Giorgio, and Danny, Segarra has cornered the market on playing men who aren’t unafraid to tap into their feelings. He gives each turn pathos but has the ability to respond to the writing and deliver a laugh with each ensemble. He wears the hunky, himbo badge with esteemed honor.

The Other Two is streaming now on Max and The Big Door Prize is streaming now on Apple TV+. You can catch Scream 6 now on Paramount+.