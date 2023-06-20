This week, I have the pleasure of returning to the Nantucket Film Festival (NFF), which runs June 21-26. This is my third time attending what has become one of my favorite film ventures of the year. The festival, founded in 1996 by islander siblings Jill and Jonathan Burkhart, does a tremendous job highlighting screenwriters. Along with a slate of fascinating documentaries and inspiring, original films, the festival celebrates scripters with a variety of Signature Programs, including the Screenwriters Tribute. This year, the tribute will be hosted by NFF Board member and NBC News anchor, Brian Williams. Another board member you might have heard of, Ben Stiller, hosts the All-Star Comedy Roundtable. My favorite Nantucket gathering is the annual tradition of Late Night Storytelling, where festival attendees – including writers, actors, and directors – tell a five-minute unscripted story, based on a chosen theme.

Another way Nantucket supports budding screenwriters is their Screenwriters Colony, which takes place the month prior to the festival. The festival provides those in attendance with mentors that bestow their guidance and experience through the process of creating a script.

Set on the charming island off the coast of Massachusetts, Nantucket is recognized for its picturesque beaches, vibrant culture, and historic influence in the whaling community. Attending the Nantucket Film Festival is a joy, as you roam the island’s stunning lighthouses, cobblestone streets, and untouched 18th-century architecture. The quick commute to the local Dreamland theater is a delightful experience, surrounded by the natural beauty and quaint seaside ambiance that make Nantucket so special.

The festival, now in its 28th year, has a terrific slate of films thanks to executive director, Mystelle Brabbée, and her team.

Here are a few of the films I am hoping to cover. Be sure to check back for my coverage at the festival.

Features:

Pixar’s Elemental

Sophie Barthes’ The Pod Generation, starring Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Alice Englert’s Bad Behavior, starring Jennifer Connelly and Ben Whishaw

Marc Turtletaub’s Jules, starring Sir Ben Kingsley, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Jane Curtin

Julio Torres’ (in attendance) Problemista, starring Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, and RZA

Alice Troughton’s The Lesson, starring Richard E. Grant and Julie Delpy

Nicole Holofcener’s (in attendance) You Hurt My Feelings, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, and Michaela Watkins

John Slattery’s Maggie Moore, starring Jon Hamm, Tina Fey, and Nick Mohammed

Bill Pohlad’s Dreamin’ Wild, starring Chris Messina, Walton Goggins, and Zooey Deschanel

Docs:

Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky, and Maeve O’Boyle’s Joan Baez I Am A Noise (with Baez in attendance)

Mark Fletcher’s Patrick and the Whale

Laura Gabbert’s Food and Country

Robert Schwartzman’s Hung Up On a Dream

Morgan Neville and Jeff Malmberg’s The Saint of Second Chances

Dawn Porter’s The Lady Bird Diaries