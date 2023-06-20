Sometimes we take choreography for granted–we assume that performers are making up the moves on the spot. For Hulu’s limited series Welcome to Chippendales, we see the legendary male revue from its humble beginnings to when it becomes a global phenomenon. In order to re-create the iconic strip show, the series enlisted choreographer Michelle Johnston to chart the company’s success through dance and movement.

On Chippendales’ opening night, there is no order and no structure. Steve Banerjee (an incredible Kumail Nanjiani) assumes the men will just take off their clothes and the money will rain down from the sky. The men do not work as a unit and instead react to the audience’s enthusiasm. Some yank their pants off and gyrate while others stumble with their shoes. It’s not until Murray Bartlett’s Nick De Noia (Emmy winner twice over) steps in to make Chippendales a true experience. Johnston had to create an arc for the choreography in order for us to buy that the company was getting an audience for the show itself.

Johnston speaks about the audition process, and we talk about the impact of Quentin Plair’s Otis. She also gets to work in multiple realms by showing a contrast between Nick’s auditions to something huge like the opening of Hunkenstein at Chippendales East. Her work is so exciting and sexy, and it makes us want to run to the ATM so we can toss as many one dollar bills as we can at these fantastic performers.

Welcome to Chippendales is streaming now on Hulu.