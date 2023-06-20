Prey, a prequel to the popular Predator series, surprised viewers and critics alike when it dropped as a Hulu original film last summer. Most considered the Predator franchise to be tapped of original ideas, but director Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) crafted a wholly original film that both stands on its own as a thrilling piece of science fiction as well as enhancing the overall Predator mythology in new and compelling ways.

Set in Northern Great Plains in 1719, Prey stars Amber Midthunder as Naru, a young, strong-willed Comanche warrior desperate to prove herself to the male warriors of her community. When an unidentified flying object drops a Predator creature within their vicinity, Naru and a team of Comanche warriors find themselves pitted against a foe the likes of which they’ve never seen. It’s a thrilling conflict, full of fascinating details about Comanche life and top-notch action sequences.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Trachtenberg and Midthunder sit down together for the first time to chat about making the critically acclaimed film. They talk about what attributes each other possessed that helped bring the film forward. Midthunder, whose performance has been positively compared to Sigourney Weaver’s iconic work in the Alien franchise, talks about how she prepared and trained for the role, and what she found the most challenging in Naru to embody. Trachtenberg also talks about his visual inspirations for the film and how it differs from the traditional cinematic language for a Predator film.

Finally, they talk about staging the climactic fight sequence between Naru and the monstrous Predator and whether or not she’s ready for the fight ahead.

Prey currently streams on Hulu.