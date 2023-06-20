We hear at Awards Daily love some Luca Guadagnino. His upcoming drama Challengers skyrocketed to the top of our must-see list when the cast of Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor was announced. Zendaya trained for three months to play former tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan, and she looks fantastic in the trailer. The film will premiere this September. It’s unclear if it will drop at any of the early fall film festivals.

Here’s the official synopsis for Challengers:

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.