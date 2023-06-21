Any comedy project with Christa Miller involved immediately has my attention.

Always a stand-out member of an ensemble, Miller has a natural gift for comedy. No, not just that. She has a natural gift for sarcasm, which she imbues into all of her characters as if it were an essential trait within them. Maybe that’s what endears her performances to me so much.

In her latest series Shrinking, Miller plays Liz, the initially invasive next-door neighbor to the grief-stricken Jimmy (Jason Segel). Liz volunteers / inserts herself into raising Jimmy’s teenage daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) until it causes extreme conflict between the two adults. Miller’s Liz also has several fantastic scenes with Jimmy’s co-worker Gaby (Jessica Williams) as their relationship grows from antagonistic to mutual respect to deep connectivity. Shrinking is an emotionally challenging comedy made greater by Miller’s outstanding work in it.

Here, Awards Daily sits down with Shrinking co-star Christa Miller to discuss her outstanding performance in the ensemble comedy. Topics include how Shrinking differs from some of her previous comedies such as Cougar Town, how she partnered with actors to create complex relationships, and what it’s like riding in a tricked-out golf cart with co-star and real-life neighbor Harrison Ford.

Shrinking season one airs exclusively on AppleTV+.