Composer Thomas Newman has received 15 Oscar nominations for his work across a multitude of genres. The Academy first took notice of his stellar work in 1994 for the classic The Shawshank Redemption, and since then, he’s received nominations for collaborations with Sam Mendes, Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh, and more. But it’s his work with Disney / Pixar for their animated classics that have perhaps most endeared him to a wide array of audiences across the world.

Try to think of Finding Nemo without that gorgeously soothing score that plays over the opening credits. Or try to imagine Wall-E and Eve’s dance across the stars underscored by the emptiness of outer space.

Both of those Disney / Pixar collaborations brought Newman Oscar nominations for Best Original Score, and he may receive a 16th nomination for his latest work in Elemental. Set in the imagined world of Elemental City, the film introduces us to Ember and Wade, a fire and water element respectively, who find their lives inescapably intertwined and discover that opposites do indeed attract. The touching film marks Disney / Pixar’s first foray into romantic comedy territory, and Newman’s inventive and effortlessly memorable score serves as a vital component in the film’s success.

Newman sits down with Awards Daily to virtually discuss his work on Elemental. He talks about how his free-flowing composing process helped him compose a score that not only references the international and immigrant elements (ha) of the story, but it also gave birth to a sweet, lushly romantic score that reflects the growing relationship between Ember and Wade. He also talks about working with singer-songwriter Lauv to inspire the memorable original song “Steal the Show.”

Elemental is now playing in theaters exclusively. Thomas Newman’s original score for Elemental is available through Walt Disney Records.