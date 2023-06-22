Awards Daily sat down with The Boys co-star Karen Fukuhara to discuss her evolving role as Kimiko, the non-verbal “supe” whose long-term relationship with Tomer Capone’s Frenchie (and her insane ability to kick ass) makes her a fan favorite. Season three saw Kimiko going through enormous changes, including losing her powers, becoming closer to Frenchie, and engaging in a musical fantasy sequence.

That’s the thing with The Boys. You literally never know what to expect.

In this interview, Fukuhara talks about her extensive preparation techniques for the role and what it was like shifting from martial arts training to learning extensive choreography for the fantasy musical sequence. She describes her process in embodying the non-verbal Kimiko and what helps her most get into character. Finally, she talks about working directly with Tomer Capone and how they build such strong chemistry in-camera.

The Boys streams exclusively on Amazon Prime.