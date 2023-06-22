Tomer Capone’s The Boys character Frenchie evolved from a hired assassin to, most recently, the caregiver to the damaged “supe” Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara). It’s a compelling journey, and Capone’s increasingly complex performance over the course of the series makes the journey a compellingly fascinating one.

Here, in an interview with Awards Daily, Capone talks about how he’s changed playing Frenchie over the initial three seasons of the series (season four is in the can and should premiere later this year). He also talks about how he’s able to quickly get back into character after a hiatus between filming seasons. He also talks about his extensive acting partnership with Kimiko’s Fukuhara and why their relationship fascinates audiences so extensively.

Finally, he talks about filming the fan-favorite musical sequence with Fukuhara and how they pulled that off on a tight rehearsal and filming schedule.

Plus, he’s visited by a special guest during the interview. You’ll have to watch to find out…