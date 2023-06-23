The combo of Joel Coen’s brooding visual style and Ethan Coen’s quirky humor makes the perfect combination – so it’s always funny to see them decouple where these traits are amplified. Such is obviously the case with Drive-Away Dolls, Ethan Coen’s new film starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan:

Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. Directed by Ethan Coen.

#DriveAwayDolls is in theaters September 22.