Give Trixie and Katya an Emmy Award, dammit. UNHhhh has entertained masses of people more than some of the other shows on the ballot for Outstanding Comedy Series. Oh, honey, I said it. For the first time, UNHhhh is being considered for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series, and their fabulous presence would be a welcome addition on nomination morning.

For some reason I was intimidated to speak to Trixie and Katya when I hopped on a Zoom call with them. If I was physically in front of them, I probably would’ve keeled over, but, thankfully, the majesty only stunned me enough to make me weak in my office chair. Trixie did put it into perspective, though.

“We do outnumber you,” she says. “If we were in the club and got into a fight, we’d probably take you out.”

As we continue this Golden Era of Television, longevity matters. When people look up the longest running shows of all-time, some of the most iconic programs haven’t hit 200 episodes. Out of the way, Desperate Housewives (180). Scram, Laverne & Shirley (178). UNHhhh will soon have more episodes than The X-Files.

“In terms of cultural impact and budget and casting, I would say that we are up there with Friends,” Trixie says. The gang at Central Perk sits pretty with 236 episodes aired.

“The Sopranos,” Katya adds. “We’re prestige.”

I even brought up the likes of other iconic shows with greenscreens.

“Those are fiercely greenscreened–don’t get it twisted,” Katya says.

“Which is like our show,” Trixie says. “All the money is spent on greenscreens, but we don’t hide our coffee cups and empty Red Bull cans. Luckily, we aren’t a period piece. But what The Sopranos did for TV what we did for YouTube.”

Because the episodes of UNHhhh are so well-paced, people can watch it anywhere. It is appointment TV just like any other critically-acclaimed show on your favorite streaming service, and the rabid love for Trixie and Katya only intensifies the needs to watch an episode as soon as it comes out.

“At this point, we should be affiliated with the American Cancer Society when it comes to the number of times when people will tell us that they watched us to help them get through chemo,” Katya says. “It’s staggering, bewildering, and amazing.”

“With TV, everything you want to make is behind a gate” Trixie adds. “You have to get these old, white, straight guys to approve it so they give you the money to make it. YouTube is so magical, because with a show like ours is so stupid. It’s also successful because it’s so accessible. You can be on a pee break on your phone. You can watch us when you are stuck in traffic–please don’t watch us while you drive. It’s free, unless you subscribe to the WOW Presents Plus app.

“You get swear words!” Katya exclaims.

“The show comes out on WOW first and you get all the swearing, and it’s on HD on your TV,” Trixie adds. “If you want to watch Yellowjackets, it’s $75 a month. When movies come out, they come out hot. You know when Barbie comes out, it will be $150 to watch in your home.”

“And then you have to go to the theater to see the last thirty minutes,” Katya says, offering perspective.

“And then hack Greta Gerwig’s LinkedIn and steal the file from her MacBook Pro,” Trixie says.

People love tuning into UNHhhh, because it feels like we are watching our friends talking about anything. For the most part, it stays light, and even when they talk about death (or, eeeek, straight people), there are jokes and asides aplenty. Is keeping up that whimsy easy?

“No, it’s not,” Katya admits. “It’s mood-dependent. One of the more remarkable things about Trixie is that she is consistent and reliable, and she is very hard-working. I can always count on her to show up and be good, so I can rely on that. For me, it depends on a lot of things. What’s the weather outside? Can you have a picnic in the pouring rain? I don’t think so. I have to have the right amount of joy and energy and comfort has to be there for the silliness to really take flight. I am old, and I am kind of a bitch.”

“With UNHhhh or touring, I try to take the temperature of the room,” Trixie offers. “It can be anywhere. If she is in a good mood, it can be like the flying care from Grease. If she is in a bad mood, I could be walking into a particularly gritty scene from Transparent–and I mean a heavy, dramatic one. Because our show is free form, oftentimes being in a bad mood or having a bee in our bonnet can be very helpful. If the topic is something like Sneakers, we will take a hard left and talk about what my damn landlord said to me that morning.”

Could you imagine a world where Trixie and Katya step into an office and sit with a producer to talk about their topics for the season? You hate the idea of that too. Oftentimes, we hear one of the queens asking, ‘What are we talking about?’ and a producer informs them from off-screen. It keeps it spontaneous and alive.

“That’s indicative of the level of preparation that we do,” Katya says with a laugh. “We could do a show where we know the producers research topics seven weeks in advance ad nauseum. We don’t do that. The problem with that is that we will discuss a topic and a day later, I will regret that I didn’t say this or that. But since it flows so well, it doesn’t bother me. It’s improv.”

“I am very flattered that people think that we have writers,” Trixie admits. “Friends will think that we have people behind the camera punching stuff up, and I want to say, ‘Hey, we barely have cameramen behind the cameras.’ That’s also why we say so many stupid things and our editors are tasked with using Clip Art, keyframing and greenscreening to make any of this cohesive. We are on a leash.”

“Bells and whistles on a turd or lipstick on a pig,” Katya says. “The random episodes just feel like a real episode. It could’ve been called Shoes. Unfortunately, or fortunately, it’s very pleasing to my brain, and I like that a lot. And we look beautiful.”

“It’s our truest evolution,” Trixie says. “And the editing has gotten so insane. I love it. It’s a remix of a remix of a remix. Life finds a way in the editing room. Not to overtoot the horn of everyone who has ever edited for us, but they changed the flavor of YouTube editing. I’m sorry, but they did.”

If you haven’t seen Trixie & Katya Live, you must do so at your earliest opportunity. They hit the road again in July (you can buy tickets here…), and can you imagine what FYC campaign they could mount on the road? Their show is absolutely bonkers, especially when you think about how big drag has become that you can see two famous drag queens in the biggest theater in your city. I needed to know what their favorite part of this tour was.

“Not doing it alone,” Katya admits. “Trixie has done a million solo shows, and I have done some. To be there with her and Kelly Mantle pick up the weight on stage was such a pleasure. When I do my solo show, I would have good nights and bad nights. I never had bad nights with Trixie & Katya Live.”

“On my solo show, if I go out in a bad mental state, I could nearly sabotage the entire thing,” Trixie says. “When you had the three of us going on stage, odds are at least one of us will be in a good place and the rest of us get in formation.”

“They can pick up the energy to help shift things,” Katya adds.

“We have done this for so long that we have such a strong paraverbal communication that she can grab my by the shoulder and say, “...Mama…” and I will know that that means I need to drive the scene a little bit,” Trixie says, with a laugh. “It’s a push and pull. It was a bigger show with more dates a bigger budget, and it felt easier than any other show that I have ever done.”

Why are some people afraid of admitting that they want a golden statue? Kate Winslet was open about it. Patti LuPone loves having three Tony Awards. You think drag queens are shy about wanting a freaking Primetime Emmy Award?

“Why is it not okay to ask,” Trixie ponders. “I am not asking for your consideration for a parking spot.”

“I’m not going to say that I am hungry, but lunch would be nice,” Katya says, offering more perspective. “Give us a fucking Emmy, Mary.”

UNHhhh is streaming on YouTube. But cough up the $4 a month for WOW Presents Plus. You can give up that one latte once a month.