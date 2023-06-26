Update: Window closes tonight at 11pm ET. Make sure your voices are heard!

The Television Academy starts Phase 1 voting today (Thursday, June 15) for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards. We’ll find out who the 2023 Emmy nominees are on Wednesday, July 12. Now, it’s OUR turn…

Awards Daily TV does a huge amount of analysis, prediction, advocacy, and interviews every year. Yet, we like to recognize series we love with our own awards. Enter the Cooler Awards. This is our eighth year doing this, and we wouldn’t keep it going without your tremendous support!

And it’s time to vote for the 2023 Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards.

The Rules

Voting on the 2023 Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards vaguely follows the Television Academy’s voting process. It’s really very easy. You are allowed to make up to 10 selections per category. The choices will display randomly to make you think about it. In a departure from the Television Academy, we will cap nominees at six for all categories because we honestly find the varying number of nominees from category to category a little silly. We will only advance beyond six if there are ties.

We’ve provided the most talked-about names from which you can choose. However, we know we’re missing some contenders that you may want to consider. Please do use the “Other” box if you’re passionate about a title that we’ve omitted. You can enter more than one within the box. We will find and include it!

Remember, do not predict the Emmy nominations here! Vote for what you love. Vote for what you’re passionate about. Vote for what you think is the best in television from the 2023 cycle. Let the Television Academy make their own choices.

Voting closes Monday, June 26, at 11:00 pm ET. Nominees for the 2023 Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards will be announced on July 11, one day before the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

So, that’s it? Got it? Good.

Go vote below! Please note the box scrolls down for additional categories and the NEXT / FINISH buttons.

<a href="https://chmoye.survey.fm/nominate-8th-annual-awards-daily-tv-cooler-awards">View Survey</a>