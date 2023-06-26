Michael Cieply might be the Last Known Reporter working in film coverage at the moment. He did investigative reporting over at Deadline to bring to readers some hard truths about the Academy Museum, and he did it in, I think, a fearless way. That’s why I did not want to allow it go unnoticed.

Cieply only visited the museum this year. He said it left him “feeling vaguely uneasy, as if it had somehow been designed to dismiss or downplay most of what I’d experienced in 40 years of covering and working in the film business.”

But then he decided to look further into it because something felt off. And that right there, just that brief moment of his asking the question at all — is journalism. That gut feeling that tells you there’s a story there. He writes:

Being a digger by nature, on Wednesday afternoon I dug out a couple of Academy Museum Foundation tax filings that were slightly outdated, but had only recently surfaced on the Candid nonprofit monitoring service. No great surprises popped up, except one: There was an intriguing shift in a required description of the film museum’s “mission” between the successive filings for fiscal 2020 and 2021.

In the first, dated March 10, 2022, the museum was simply “dedicated to the arts and sciences of motion pictures.” In straightforward (if somewhat clunky) fashion, it would be “devoted to the history of the motion picture industry, educational exhibits and activities relating to how motion pictures are made, displays of memorabilia, and other functions that will permit visitors to experience” the making of movies.

Fair enough.

Yet two months later, on May 10, 2022—and this was before Bill Kramer and Jacqueline Stewart took their current posts as chiefs, respectively, of the Academy and of the Museum—the mission statement noticeably shifted.

In describing the museum for the fiscal 2021 filing, the foundation now said its job was to advance ‘the understanding, celebration and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible’ initiatives. The museum would work, it said, “in active partnership with motion picture artists and specialists, scholars, staff, and diverse communities to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema, inspiring discourse, connection, joy and discovery.”

Contextualize and challenge dominant narratives.”

What happened to the Academy Museum is what’s happened to Hollywood and what’s happened to nearly every major institution in this country post-2020. They adopted the new ideology of the “woke” left. Call it whatever you want – it’s a well-defined ideology with its own rules that everyone is mandated to follow, or else they will send their Children Spies after you. No one at the top can afford to have that happen.

The reason so few people do actual journalism anymore, at least in the mainstream, is that they can’t afford to be called out, screeched at, scolded like Invasion of the Body Snatchers. You could lose everything in an instant. Your job, your friends, your status, your platform, your audience. Poof. Just like that.

Someone actually built a whole database called Canceled People to keep a record of everything that’s happened during this latest mass panic.

Some of the comments on Cieply’s piece tell the tale.

Like this one:

SMH. The white fragility in this piece is astounding. The museum is one arm of The Academy, which has undergone changes of this scope for some time, voted in by the very filmmakers you’ve covered.

40 years in the industry makes you likely AT LEAST 60. Step aside and make room for a new generation of storytellers, actors, filmmakers, critics, and journalists, which yes, will make you more irrelevant than you feel right now. Welcome to life as a minority.

And this one:

It sounds like the author is uninterested in the film industry stories that were suppressed and dismissed during the 40 years he was exploring a limited viewpoint. His lack of curiosity in stories that don’t reflect his own experience is what makes him irrelevant. His viewpoint is a piece but he wants to be the whole puzzle or nothing at all. A disappointing but not unusual attitude—I hope Deadline skips the bitter, insulated types and instead platforms old guard folks who are excited about the bigger world of stories being told.

And this one:

Gotta love this thing where white people keep being given a platform to complain about not enough white people being represented. Representation matters, folks.

This one is the best:

A pathetic piece. You’re mad because you don’t see enough of your white male gaze? You’re irrelevant because it’s not all about you? Integration of other kinds of people makes you feel “disoriented” and “challenged?” Damn, man. Get a grip. Get a life. Get some awareness. Get another job so we don’t have to read this moaning and whining.

Yes, that’s the kind of commenting that polices everyone’s thoughts and behavior now. The “woke scolds.” They’re always out in force, in the comments here and everywhere else, like uniformed officers marching through neighborhoods to keep everyone in line. You just have to ignore it. Let the shitstorm rain down. Shrug and walk away. Let them throw tantrums and wear themselves out.

Fear of the truth is why so few people are really willing to talk about THE PROBLEM. To solve the problem, we have to be able to name the problem. It doesn’t matter how people spin in, the bottom has dropped out.

But without even reading that story in Bloomberg I can promise you that they will blame everything else BUT the main reason the audience has tuned out. They will never get to the core reason because they can’t. Even just mentioning it, even talking about it, even though every sane person knows the reality of what’s happened, is simply too dangerous.

But here goes: Audiences didn’t abandon Hollywood and the Oscars. Hollywood and the Oscars abandoned their audience. They did this by renewing their vows with the Democratic Party, activism, politics and yes, the “Great Awokening of 2020.”

The documentary of what happened at Evergreen College back in 2017 probably explains that.

Here is Vice’s report on it:

And Benjamin Boyce’s lengthy series on the college (he attended the college around the same time).

Evergreen is a cautionary tale:

“Evergreen enrollment all but collapsed. Enrollment has since plummeted 41%, to 2,281 students in fall of 2020, and was expected to top at around 2,000 in 2021. In February 2022, the chief enrollment officer reported that total enrollment had fallen to 1,952 students.” –– Wikipedia

In case you were wondering what’s happened to this country, to Hollywood, to the Oscars – it’s all there in the Evergreen story because the activists in those documentaries reflect the exact ideology of those who now have cultural and institutional America by the balls, just as they did the Evergreen staff. Why, because they are good people, good liberals, who do not wish to be seen as “right-wingers” or “racists.” So they pander, they apologize, they capitulate. But in doing so, they forget that it’s a big country out there. 300 million or so souls and only a small fraction of those are graduates of what my nephew called “Social Justice Military Academies.”

But once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s everywhere and in everything. They know that they need to brand themselves as down with the Woke to survive. Like this M&M’s ad:

Gen-Z is about 20% of the population, but only half of them are what we would call “woke.” So you’re looking at roughly 30 million people that is now the target audience for products and for films. That ain’t gonna cut it, folks.

Gen-Z are also worried about the cost of living. They’re not going to blow a wad at the movies unless there is a really good reason. To them, it’s like going to an amusement park or the mall. It’s a good time maybe. But it doesn’t carve out their cultural identities like it used to in previous generations. They have an abundance of content that already serves that purpose.

All of this has been done with good intentions. They didn’t want to only serve 13 year-old boys. They didn’t want to be known for that. But in their marriage to politics, to the Obama coalition specifically, they’ve become too politically and socially conscious to be able to make great movies. There is always someone standing there with a clipboard making sure they are in “compliance” – and the authenticity is lost.

That doesn’t mean that people will still come to see movies that aren’t woke. The whole brand is wrecked by now. Audiences do not trust Hollywood. They figure, why not just wait until it’s on streaming then we can turn it off it’s bad. The more they deliver great movies again, that aren’t identity-focused, the better off they will be if they care to salvage their industry.

The Academy museum could have been, in the parlance of our times, “lit.” It could have been a monument to Hollywood bad-assery. Instead, it’s a kind of a shield or a badge – a way for the very very wealthy to indicate outwardly that they are “good” and that they “care” and that it’s okay if they have all of that money because they’re doing good things for the world. Ultimately, though, it’s self-serving because that history doesn’t really belong to the donors of the museum. It belongs to all of us. That’s the only reason to go to a museum about the Oscars.

I do think there are several movies on the way that will light up the box office — Mission Impossible being one of them. Oppenheimer should do very well. Barbie seems like it might, but we’ll have to wait that out. Hollywood knows how to do this. They’ve been doing it for decades. They’ve been successful for decades for one reason: they served their audience, aka the majority.

Getting back to Michael Cieply, I’ll leave you with two scenes from two movies I love that say what I want to say much better than I could. The first, “you want Michael Cieply on that wall. You need Michael Cieply on that wall.”

And the second is about not going with the crowd and having moral courage. There was a time when we weren’t snitches and spies. Movies exist to remind us. Art takes its place permanently in our hearts and minds, no matter the generation, as long as it is still valued AS ART rather than a magic mirror to reflect our purity and our goodness.

The new entertainment industry is so much bigger than movie theaters. Streaming, TikTok, Youtube – we can be the stars in our own movies by now. We have an endless supply of content. The one thing we don’t have though? GREAT STORIES. Hollywood has either forgotten how to tell good stories or the gatekeepers won’t allow those stories to be told. Perhaps they’ve lost touch with what we used to call the “common man” so they don’t even know how to tell stories that everyone will love. Well, those two clips above are films everyone can watch and everyone can get and many will love.

Tell good stories. Tell universal stories. Tell truthful stories. Write what you know. Stand up for the truth. Have personal courage. For the love of all things holy, stop pandering. Stop making dogmatic movies no one enjoys. Do you think a Christian rock concert would be fun for anyone who wasn’t a Christian? Probably not.