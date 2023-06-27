The Hollywood Critics Association has announced today the 2023 HCA Midseason Movie Awards nominees. The HCA Midseason Movie Awards honor the best in cinema from the first half of each calendar year. For a film to be eligible, a film must have been released between January 1, 2023 and June 30, 2023. Nomination ballots for the HCA Midseason Awards were sent out via email to all 178 members of the Hollywood Critics Association on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with a deadline of Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 6pm PT.

Ben Affleck’s Air received seven nominations include Best Picture, Best Actor for Matt Damon, dual Best Supporting Actor nominations for Chirs Messina and Ben Affleck, Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. Celine Song’s Past Lives, which is her directorial debut, tied with Air for the most nominations. The film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress for Greta Lee, Best Actor for Teo Yoo, Best Supporting Actor for John Magaro, Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Indie Film.

Lionsgate’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, adapted from Judy Blume’s beloved book of the same name, received a total of six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for newcomer Abby Ryder Fortson. Another Lionsgate film that also did well at the HCA Midseason Movie Awards was John Wick: Chapter 4, with a total of three nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Stunts.

Other films with multiple nominations include Sony Pictures’ box office hit Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse, Paramount Pictures’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Matthew Johnson’s Blackberry, Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, Louis Leterrier’s Fast X, Nicole Holofcener’s You Hurt My Feelings, A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One, and Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid.

Films with single nominations include Netflix’s Extraction 2, Apple TV+’s Tetris, Focus Features’ Polite Society, Searchlight’s Rye Lane, Warner Brothers’ Evil Dead Rise, Paramount Pictures Scream IV, and two Universal Horror titles M3GAN and Knock at the Cabin.

Final voting for the 2023 HCA Midseason Movie Awards is currently underway with final votes due by midnight on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The winners of the Midseason Awards will be announced on the official Hollywood Critics Association Twitter page on Friday, June 30, 2023 beginning at 10am PT/1pm ET.

A full list of nominated films can be found below:

Best Picture

Air (Amazon Studios)

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Asteroid City (Focus Features)

Blackberry (IFC Films)

Creed III (MGM)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Past Lives (A24)

Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse (Sony Pictures)

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid (A24)

Matt Damon – Air (Amazon Studios)

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III (MGM)

Taron Egerton- Tetris (Apple TV+)

Teo Yoo – Past Lives (A24)

Best Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Greta Lee – Past Lives (A24)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – You Hurt My Feelings (A24)

Mia Goth – Infinity Pool (Neon)

Teyana Taylor – A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – Air (Amazon Studios)

Chris Messina – Air (Amazon Studios)

Glenn Howerton – Blackberry (IFC Films)

Jason Momoa – Fast X (Universal Pictures)

John Magaro – Past Lives (A24)

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Patti LuPone – Beau Is Afraid (A24)

Rachel McAdams – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Scarlett Johansson – Asteroid City (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – Air (Amazon Studios)

Best Director

Ben Affleck – Air (Amazon Studios)

Celine Song – Past Lives (A24)

Chad Stahelski – John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson – Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Best Stunts

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount Pictures)

Extraction 2 (Netflix)

Fast X (Universal Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Polite Society (Focus Features)

Best Screenplay

Alex Convery – Air (Amazon Studios)

Celine Song – Past Lives (A24)

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Dave Callaham – Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse (Sony Pictures)

Wes Anderson – Asteroid City (Focus Features)

Best Horror

Evil Dead Rise (Warner Bros)

Infinity Pool (Neon)

Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)

M3GAN (Universal Pictures)

Scream IV (Paramount Pictures)

Best Indie

A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Blackberry (IFC Films)

Past Lives (A24)

Rye Lane (Searchlight)

You Hurt My Feelings (A24)

Most Anticipated Film for The Second Half of 2023

Barbie (Warner Brothers)

Dune: Part Two (Warner Brothers)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV+)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CRITICS ASSOCIATION:

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) was established in 2016 with one goal in mind: to highlight and elevate diverse and underrepresented voices within the world of entertainment criticism and journalism. Since its inception, the HCA has made history as the most diverse group of critics in the country celebrating groundbreaking entertainment, visionary storytellers, and incomparable artists that reflect today’s multifaceted global audiences. The current HCA membership is comprised of 176 critics and entertainment journalists who represent a new era in Hollywood.

For additional information about The Hollywood Critics Association, please visit: HollywoodCriticsAssociation.com or follow us on social media: