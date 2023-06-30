The 2023 Television Critics Association announced their 39th annual nominees today, and it’s apparently an HBO world and we’re all just watching it. HBO/Max received 20 nominations in all, doubling its nearest competitor in FX with 10 nominations. HBO’s Succession and The Last of Us were joined by FX’s The Bear to lead all contenders with five nominations each. ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Peacock’s Poker Face follow with four nominations each.

The TCAs are one of the few critics groups that announce their nominees/winners in the corridor leading up to the 2023 Emmy Awards. They’ve been a bit more predictive of a series’ Emmy reception in recent years than historically, more so on the nominations side than actual winners. Last year, Abbott Elementary won Program of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy but lost the Emmy to Ted Lasso. Succession repeated its TCA drama win with the same win at the 2022 Emmy Awards, and Hulu’s Dopesick received the miniseries award but mostly because HBO’s The White Lotus competed in drama series at last year’s TCAs.

Today’s mentions seem to indicate that, as we expected, Succession, The Last of Us, and Abbott Elementary will be big Emmy contenders. It also gave a boost to the campaigns of The Bear and Poker Face, the latter of which needed some headwind. Recently canceled The Other Two surprisingly showed in the Program of the Year category, noting a degree of strength for the never Emmy-nominated series. We’re hoping that changes with its last season.

Disney+’s Andor also shows some strength, meriting mentions in Program of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Drama.

Here are the nominees for the 2023 TCA Awards:

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Andor – Disney+

Better Call Saul – AMC

Poker Face – Peacock

Succession – HBO | Max

The Bear – FX

The Last of Us – HBO | Max

The Other Two – HBO | Max

The White Lotus – HBO | Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Andor – Disney+

Better Call Saul – AMC

Interview with the Vampire – AMC

Succession – HBO | MAX

The Good Fight – Paramount+

The Last of Us – HBO | Max

The White Lotus – HBO | Max

Yellowjackets – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary – ABC

Barry – HBO | Max

Poker Face– Peacock

Reservation Dogs – FX

Shrinking – Apple TV+

The Bear – FX

The Other Two – HBO | Max

What We Do in the Shadows – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

A Small Light – National Geographic

Beef – Netflix

Black Bird – Apple TV+

Daisy Jones & The Six – Prime Video

Fleishman is in Trouble – FX

Mrs. Davis – Peacock

The Patient – FX

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – The Roku Channel

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Andor – Disney+

Interview with the Vampire – AMC

Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

Mrs. Davis – Peacock

Poker Face – Peacock

Shrinking – Apple TV+

The Bear – FX

The Last of Us – HBO | Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, Succession – HBO | Max

Dominique Fishback, Swarm – Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us – HBO | Max

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us – HBO | Max

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul – AMC

Sarah Snook, Succession – HBO | Max

Jeremy Strong, Succession – HBO | Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – FX

Harrison Ford – Shrinking – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, Barry – HBO | Max

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face – Peacock

James Marsden, Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

30 for 30 – ESPN

Free Chol Soo Lee – PBS

Frontline – PBS

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? – Netflix

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence – Hulu

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Hulu

The 1619 Project – Hulu

The U.S. and the Holocaust – PBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy – Showtime

Jury Duty – Amazon Freevee

RuPaul’s Drag Race – MTV

The Rehearsal – HBO | Max

The Traitors – Peacock

Top Chef – Bravo

Vanderpump Rules – Bravo

Welcome to Wrexham – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING

Alma’s Way – PBS Kids

Bluey – Disney+

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood – PBS Kids

Donkey Hodie – PBS Kids

Eva the Owlet – Apple TV+

Molly of Denali – PBS Kids

Ridley Jones – Netflix

Sesame Street – HBO | Max

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING

American Born Chinese – Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Disney+

Jane – Apple TV+

Love, Victor – Hulu

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel

Ms. Marvel – Disney+

Never Have I Ever – Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy – Paramount+

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show – Peacock

|A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO | Max

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO | Max

Late Night with Seth Meyers – NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – CBS

Saturday Night Live – NBC

Ziwe – Showtime