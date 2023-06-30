The Hollywood Critics Association has announced today the winners of the 2023 HCA Midseason Movie Awards. The HCA Midseason Movie Awards honors the best in film from the first half of the year. Nominations for the 2023 HCA Midseason Movie Awards were announced on Tuesday, June 27th.

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the critically acclaimed sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, received a total of three nominations and scored two wins. The film took home the top prize of Best Picture while Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson won Best Director. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the first time that the members of the Hollywood Critics Association have awarded an animated film Best Picture and Best Director.

A24’s Past Lives took home three awards, including Best Actress for Greta Lee, Best Screenplay for Celine Song, and Best Indie Film. Amazon Studios Air won Best Actor for Matt Damon and Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis. BlackBerry star Glenn Howerton won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Jim Balsillie in the film. Other winners of the HCA Midseason Movie Awards include John Wick: Chapter 4 for Best Stunts, M3GAN for Best Horror, and Barbie for Most Anticipated.

A complete list of all of the nominated films and winners can be found below:

Best Picture

Air (Amazon Studios)

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Asteroid City (Focus Features)

BlackBerry (IFC Films)

Creed III (MGM)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Past Lives (A24)

WINNER: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid (A24)

WINNER: Matt Damon – Air (Amazon Studios)

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III (MGM)

Taron Egerton- Tetris (Apple TV+)

Teo Yoo – Past Lives (A24)

Best Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

WINNER: Greta Lee – Past Lives (A24)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – You Hurt My Feelings (A24)

Mia Goth – Infinity Pool (Neon)

Teyana Taylor – A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – Air (Amazon Studios)

Chris Messina – Air (Amazon Studios)

WINNER: Glenn Howerton – BlackBerry (IFC Films)

Jason Momoa – Fast X (Universal Pictures)

John Magaro – Past Lives (A24)

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Patti LuPone – Beau Is Afraid (A24)

Rachel McAdams – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Scarlett Johansson – Asteroid City (Focus Features)

WINNER: Viola Davis – Air (Amazon Studios)

Best Director

Ben Affleck – Air (Amazon Studios)

Celine Song – Past Lives (A24)

Chad Stahelski – John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

WINNER: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson – Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Best Stunts

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount Pictures)

Extraction 2 (Netflix)

Fast X (Universal Pictures)

WINNER: John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Polite Society (Focus Features)

Best Screenplay

Alex Convery – Air (Amazon Studios)

WINNER: Celine Song – Past Lives (A24)

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Dave Callaham – Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Wes Anderson – Asteroid City (Focus Features)

Best Horror Film

Evil Dead Rise (Warner Bros)

Infinity Pool (Neon)

Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)

WINNER: M3GAN (Universal Pictures)

Scream VI (Paramount Pictures)

Best Indie Film

A Thousand and One (Focus Features)

BlackBerry (IFC Films)

WINNER: Past Lives (A24)

Rye Lane (Searchlight)

You Hurt My Feelings (A24)

Most Anticipated Film For The Second Half of 2023

WINNER: Barbie (Warner Bros)

Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros)

Killers Of The Flower Moon (Apple TV+)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CRITICS ASSOCIATION:

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) was established in 2016 with one goal in mind: to highlight and elevate diverse and underrepresented voices within the world of entertainment criticism and journalism. Since its inception, the HCA has made history as the most diverse group of critics in the country celebrating groundbreaking entertainment, visionary storytellers, and incomparable artists that reflect today’s multifaceted global audiences. The current HCA membership is comprised of 176 critics and entertainment journalists who represent a new era in Hollywood.