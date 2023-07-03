Disney / Pixar’s Elemental boasts stunning visuals and an emotionally engaging story, but it’s the excellent score by 15 time Academy Award-nominee Thomas Newman that ties the entire package together. That Newman’s lush, internationally influenced score pops as well as it does amidst all of the gorgeous eye candy and puns is a testament to how perfectly positioned the score is. Credit longtime Newman collaborator Shinnosuke Miyazawa with knowing exactly where to best place the score based on the partnership between director Peter Sohn and composer Newman.

Miyazawa served as either music editor or score mixer on 26 projects, and his influence on the finished product stems from that creative shorthand that comes from knowing someone as long as Miyazawa has known Newman.

“I’ve known Tom for such a long time. I worked alongside of him creatively in several different levels. I started as his engineer’s assistant, bringing him coffee to start with. Eventually, I set up his writing area, which is the heart of his creative process,” Miyazawa explained. “He liked my setup, so then he started providing me the opportunity to work in an engineering capacity as recording and mixing engineer. We went deeper into the collaboration from there. It’s been a great journey with him. He is such a great guy to work with — such a creative and loving soul.”

So, what exactly does a music editor and score mixer provide in the filmmaking process?

Miyazawa describes the role as a go-between with the director and the composer. Sometimes on a film, a director wants moments of score in what could amount to 100 scenes within the film. Naturally, the composer and director work closely together to whittle down those moments to what really holds the most impact to the viewer. Miyazawa then comes into the picture to ensure the right music appears in the right places within the film.

He points to the “Bubble Date” segment of the film as his favorite synergy between image and score. There, Ember and Wade journey to one of her long-romanticized locations within Element City to see an extremely rare flower. To get there, they must risk Ember’s life by encasing her in an air bubble and submerging themselves in water. The scene closes with their first touch. It’s a beautiful, thrilling sequence that allows the film to explore a romantic detour through visuals and score.

“It’s amazing music which Pete Sohn really liked from the pre-production period. The score wasn’t yet complete, but he really liked that feeling. It was a really magical moment in the film,” Miyazawa said.

When the team moves to the dubbing stage of the project, Miyazawa meets with other sound engineers to mix dialogue, sound effects, and music in a perfect blend. Here, it’s critically important that no one element (pun, intended) outshines another. Finally, Miyazawa creates a mix that fits the movie theater sound experience. The whole process becomes simpler and faster in part thanks to the collaboration between Miyazawa and Newman.

As a first generation immigrant to the United States, Miyazawa inherently understands the challenges in surviving in a new country while maintaining a sense of identity in a completely different culture. It’s a key theme within Elemental that obviously resonated with the artist.

“I really related with Ember’s father, Bernie, who is a first generation immigrant in Element City. Also, there was a common value in the movie that I shared about accepting different people. When you go into a studio working environment, there are different people working together all the time, and we collaborate on the same goal. I’ve seen the beauty of that for such a long time in here in the US. If Elemental really shows the importance of that value in accepting differences with love and collaborating together with people from different backgrounds, then it makes me feel that this movie really resonates with people like me. So I was really honored to work on the film.”

Elemental is now playing exclusively in theaters nationwide.